Subaru of America Supports Students and Classrooms in Need Nationwide During Subaru Loves Learning Month

"This August is particularly special for Subaru as we launch our nationwide effort to encourage and improve the pursuit of learning for students by helping to supply them with the classroom resources they deserve," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Education is critical to nurturing the intellectual growth of young people, and we hope our efforts give every student the opportunity to learn and succeed to their highest potential."

While hands-on learning material is critical to student achievement, inadequate classroom resources continue to threaten the success of students and schools. According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children. Educators often fill the gap, spending an average of $750 a year out of their own pocket. As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, SOA and more than 600 participating Subaru retailers across the country will partner with high-need schools in their communities to help supply classrooms with the resources they deserve. Ultimately, hoping to assist educators and reinforce student success and future achievement for K-12 students in the United States.

Since 2017, the Subaru Loves Learning initiative has donated over 277,000 science books to schools and strives to continue its commitment to making learning accessible, simply because it is the right thing to do. Recognizing the ongoing need for students and educators to have ample resources for academic achievement, Subaru is committed to enhancing the educational experience for students K-12.

"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Subaru and their commitment to advancing equity in education," says Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Thanks to their Subaru Loves Learning initiative, and the enormous generosity of their more than 600 Subaru retailers across the country, we are able to equip hundreds of thousands more children for learning and thriving in school."

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

