Subaru of Pembroke Pines and Craig and Martine Zinn Host Annual Share the Love Event Donating $120,904 to the JAFCO Children's Ability Center

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of Pembroke Pines, and Craig and Martine Zinn who own and operate the Craig Zinn Automotive Group, South Florida's Premier Auto Group presented Sarah Franco, Executive Director of JAFCO with $120,904 in donations at their Annual Share the Love Event. The Zinn Family chose to support the JAFCO Children's Ability Center to honor the tremendous work they do for families raising children with developmental disabilities.

Charitable giving is at the heart of the Zinn Family. Their idea of philanthropy goes beyond just writing a check. They are known for volunteer, providing in-kind donations, and most recently donating an 8-foot tall monumental sculpture created by world-renowned artist Romero Britto to adorn the entrance to the JAFCO Children's Ability Center. Over the last four years, their dealership Subaru of Pembroke Pines has participated in the Share the Love Event by donating $250 of each Subaru vehicle sold or leased from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2 to hometown charities.

At this year's ceremony, community leaders came out to recognize the Zinn Family for their contributions. Mayor, Frank Ortis, along with Commissioners Iris Siple and Angelo Castillo declared "Craig and Martine Zinn Day" in the City of Pembroke Pines. Broward County Commissioner, Barbara Sharief, declared "Subaru of Pembroke Pines Day" and recognized Mr. and Mrs. Zinn by presenting them with the Key to Broward County. U.S. Congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz issued Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition to Mr. and Mrs. Zinn for their outstanding and invaluable service to the South Florida Community.

"As we learned more about the children served at the JAFCO Children's Ability Center, some who are non-verbal and respond to colors and art, we became inspired to choose JAFCO as our hometown charity partner," said, Craig Zinn, President, and CEO at Craig Zinn Automotive Group. "Through the Subaru of Pembroke Pines Share the Love platform we have been able to donate $457,509 in the last four years to South Florida charities. We are proud to continue our commitment to the causes our customers care about most and look forward to exceeding our goal every year."

"We are so grateful for the kindness and generosity of longtime supporters Craig and Martine Zinn in conjunction with the Subaru of Pembroke Pines' Share the Love program. The Zinn's continue to inspire our incredible community to join together in support of families raising children with developmental disabilities and help JAFCO give every child a place to belong," said, Sarah Franco, Executive Director at JAFCO.

ABOUT SUBARU OF PEMBROKE PINES:

About JAFCO:

JAFCO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1992 to provide services to abused and neglected children and those with developmental disabilities in South Florida. For more information visit, jafco.org.

