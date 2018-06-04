Subaru of Pembroke Pines Hosts 3rd Annual 'Dog Appreciation Pawty' in Support of Pooches in Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of Pembroke Pines once again extended their hosPETality to fur parents and their pawfect companions as they hosted their 3rd Annual Subaru of Pembroke Pines Dog Appreciation Pawty in support of Pooches In Pines.

Zachary Zinn, Craig and Martine Zinn, Craig Zinn Automotive Group and Angela Goodwin, Stacy Jurgens, and Tracy Calvino, Pooches In Pines.

Craig and Martine Zinn, who own and operate Subaru of Pembroke Pines, founded the Dog Appreciation Pawty to celebrate dogs of all breeds, while also honoring dogs that unselfishly keep people safe and bring relief with their service. Throughout the last three years, the event has increased in attendance, creating public awareness for local charities who are 100 percent volunteer operated.

This year's event supported Pooches In Pines, a local Pembroke Pines charity that works in partnership with the Pembroke Pines Police Department (PPPD) to reunite lost dogs with their owners or finds them forever homes. At Pooches In Pines, contact is made with the dogs through police calls for service handled by PPPD officers. In the event a found dog is unable to be reunited with its owner, Pooches In Pines works with local rescue groups and volunteers to achieve their second goal of re-homing the dogs in their care. They provide care and shelter for the dogs in kennel facilities at either the east district or the west district police stations.

"We chose Pooches In Pines as our hometown charity partner to help improve the health and well-being of dogs right here in the City of Pembroke Pines. Whether by reuniting them with their owners or improving their chances of finding a safe and loving forever home," said Martine Zinn, Automotive Corporate Relations Executive at the Craig Zinn Automotive Group.

Pawtygoers came out to Subaru of Pembroke Pines to celebrate all dog breeds while they mixed and mingled at this dog-friendly event emceed by on-air personality GiGi Diaz from 939mia Miami's variety from the 80s, 90s, and today. The event was the perfect networking opportunity for dog lovers who enjoyed lots of free tail-wagging dog-themed activities like interviews, and Q&A's with professional dog trainers from WooF Dogs, groomers from Angie's Pet Spa, veterinarians from Fetch My Vet, and nutrition experts from Fiesta Pet Deli. A delicious complimentary barbecue lunch was served along with ice cream from the Hoffman's Chocolate's Ice Cream Party Truck, and contests included the Pet Supermarket Dog Lookalike Contest, and much more. All festivities were brought courtesy of Subaru of Pembroke Pines, where customers always enjoy #AmaZINNAutomotiveExperience.

"Pooches in Pines was honored that the Zinn Family and Subaru of Pembroke Pines selected our charity for their event. It was a very pawsitive event, and we were grateful to be a part of it and are very thankful for their generosity," said Sargent Stacy Jurgens, President at Pooches In Pines.

ABOUT POOCHES IN PINES:

Pooches in Pines Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit corporation which functions alongside the Pembroke Pines Police Department's (PPPD) Animal Assistance Program (AAP). We are comprised of sworn and non-sworn personnel who are dedicated to the primary goal of reuniting dogs found within the City of Pembroke Pines with their owner(s). For more information, please visit poochesinpines.com.

