SUBARU RELEASES 2025 CORPORATE IMPACT REPORT

More than $26 million donated through the 2025 Subaru Share the Love® Event
Named by Forbes as one of the top brands for social impact
Subaru employees volunteered for more than 15,000 hours to aid local communities
$1.6 million donated to Camden County, NJ charitable and non-profit organizations
120,000 pounds of single-use plastic eliminated from the supply chain
CAMDEN, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today released its eighth annual Corporate Impact Report, highlighting how the automaker continued to live its Subaru Love Promise® in 2025 through meaningful action for customers, employees, retailers, partners, and the communities it calls home. This work was recognized with significant accolades, including being named, for the third consecutive year, one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact list, reflecting Subaru's continued commitment to mission-driven initiatives and making the world a better place.
Through stories, data, and year-over-year milestones, the report offers a comprehensive look at how Subaru carried forward its commitment to being More Than a Car Company® — spanning charitable giving and volunteerism to workplace culture, environmental stewardship, and safety-focused vehicles.
Yoichi Hori, Chairman and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Every year, we embrace the opportunity to share the incredible stories that showcase the many ways that our retailers, team members, and community partners support our efforts to be More Than a Car Company®."
The 2025 Corporate Impact Report captures a year defined by action, including continued support for national and hometown charities through the Subaru Share the Love® Event, expanded employee benefits and engagement programs, deeper community partnerships, and ongoing progress across Subaru's environmental efforts.
Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "From our Subaru Share the Love® Event, which keeps growing every single year because it's powered by real commitment, to the long-term partnerships we've built around environment, health, education, pets, and community, this report shows what it looks like when a company lives up to its values."
Key 2025 highlights include:
Community Support
More than 15,000 total hours recorded by Subaru employees volunteering at community organizations nationwide
More than $26 million donated through the 2025 Subaru Share the Love® Event, supporting national charity partners and a record 839 local charities across the country
$1.6 million donated to charitable and nonprofit community organizations based in Camden, N.J., reflecting Subaru's ongoing commitment to its hometown
Environmental Action
Nearly 25,000 pounds of paper recycled through secure Shred-it® programs at Subaru headquarters in Camden, NJ
120,000 pounds of single-use plastic were eliminated from the supply chain using advanced clearcoat technology during domestic vehicle shipping
Over 4,000 pounds of surplus food redirected from Camden headquarters and operations kitchens to neighbors in need through the Share My Meals recovery program
About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.
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