Subaru Share the Love® Event Drives $2.8 Million Donation for Make-A-Wish

PHOENIX, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish announced today that the organization has received a donation of more than $2.8 million from Subaru of America, Inc. through the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event. As part of the 13th annual event, from Nov. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to customers' choice of four participating national charities and two retailer-specific hometown charities. For the 10th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish America was fortunate to be selected as one of the national charity beneficiaries. In addition, 30 Subaru retailers chose their local Make-A-Wish chapter to be a hometown charity, accounting for more than $750,000 of the donation total.

Since 2011, Make-A-Wish has received a total of more than $26 million in donations through the Subaru Share the Love Event. These funds have enabled more than 2,700 life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses nationwide. Most recently, 17-year-old Julia, who battled leukemia, had her wish for a car makeover granted thanks to the support from Subaru. Julia's older model Subaru Legacy looked good-as-new after upgrades to the paint job, rear spoiler, rims, upholstery, sound system and more. Julia looks forward to her car turning heads when she drives to college in the fall now that she's in remission.

"Hope is essential for all of us, especially for children with critical illnesses whose playdates and practices often take a backseat to treatments and therapies," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Thanks to Subaru and its customers, we can restore hope and bring joy back into the lives of wish kids and their families when they need it most."

"We look forward to the Subaru Share the Love Event each year as an opportunity to give back to our local communities and support organizations like Make-A-Wish that change people's lives for the better," said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America. "For the 10th consecutive year, we proudly support the Make-A-Wish mission to help children battling critical illnesses build the physical and emotional strength they need through a wish come true."

Over the last 13 years, the Subaru Share the Love Event has donated more than $200 million to local and national charities. For the fifth consecutive year, there was not a cap placed on the total donation from Subaru to Make-A-Wish and other Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners. To learn more about Subaru and the annual Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

To find out how to join Subaru and others in creating hope for children with critical illnesses, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

