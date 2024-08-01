SUBARU SUPPORTS MILESTONE 750,000 STUDENTS IN HIGH-NEEDS SCHOOLS THROUGH SUBARU LOVES LEARNING INITIATIVE

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92% of teachers nationwide have students whose families cannot afford to purchase school supplies for their children. This has led to teachers spending an average of $860 per year to help provide for their classrooms.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "At Subaru, we believe that every student deserves a fair opportunity at a quality education. We are incredibly proud of the progress achieved in supporting over 750,000 students, and we know the importance of continuing to support students and teachers around the country to have the best learning environment possible."

Together, Subaru and its retailers are working to help students in high-needs* schools by providing teachers across the country with funding to purchase these supplies and resources. Many participating retailers will also be donating school supply kits with materials that are highly requested by teachers.

Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org: "This record number of students being supported would not be possible without the help of the Subaru community. We are grateful to extend our partnership with Subaru for a fourth year in a row and sincerely thank Subaru and its retailers for the difference they make in the lives and educational opportunities of students and teachers around the country."

To kick off the 2024 program, Subaru will continue to support students in the Camden City School District (CCSD) by once again adopting all kindergarten to fifth grade (K-5) classrooms near the automaker's headquarters in Camden, NJ. This latest hometown effort will impact over 2,090 students and 122 classrooms across eight different schools. Adopting every elementary school in the CCSD is just one of the many ways Subaru continues to do its part to be More Than a Car Company® for its community.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, visit subaru.com/learning or follow #SubaruLovesLearning on social media.

*High-need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than seven million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

