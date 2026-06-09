SUBARU TAKES TOP THREE PODIUM SPOTS AT DUCKER CARLISLE NORTH AMERICAN PARTS BENCHMARK AWARDS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

"Our national network of warehouses continues to raise the bar with its commitment to quality and efficiency." Post this

For the second year in a row, in the competitive Top Performing Warehouse category, Subaru swept the podium, with its regional distribution centers (RDCs) noted below taking the top three spots based on metrics including lines per hour, retailer claims, and adjustments, among others.

Douglasville, Georgia – Tied for first place

Aurora, Colorado – Tied for first place

Ontario, California – Third place

Jim Pernas, Vice President - Fixed Operations - Parts Group, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru is proud to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, and to continue meeting and exceeding our own high standards that support the quality of Genuine Subaru Parts and Accessories. Our national network of warehouses continues to raise the bar with its commitment to quality and efficiency, and its dedication to working hand in hand with our retailers."

All seven SOA warehouses once again placed in the top 20 nationally in this year's "Lines per Head per Year" category, a metric that measures warehouse productivity and operational efficiency, with five facilities ranking in the top 10. The Aurora RDC also won first place in both the Top Performing warehouse and Most Improved warehouse categories, a first in the conference's history. Additionally, Subaru ranked third in Chargeable Claim Rate, which accounts for shortages and mispicks, underscoring the high-quality performance of the company's warehouses.

The NAPB conference evaluates parts and accessories supply chain performance across North American OEMs, based on data submitted to Ducker Carlisle and compared against industry peers. For more information on NAPB, visit https://www.duckercarlisle.com/services/insights-data-benchmarks/benchmarking-services/napb/. To learn more about Genuine Subaru Parts & Accessories, please visit https://www.subaru.com/owners/parts-accessories.html.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.