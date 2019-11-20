Subaru Unveils Limited-Edition 2020 WRX And WRX STI Series.White At 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Subaru of America today revealed the limited-edition 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Series.White, available exclusively in Ceramic White exterior paint with matte bronze wheels, is limited in production to 500 WRX and 500 WRX STI vehicles. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers early next year.

The WRX Series.White, the highest-performance WRX ever sold in the U.S. market, is based on the 268-horsepower WRX Premium with 6-speed manual transmission and includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver's seat, moonroof delete and Brembo braking system with red calipers (4-piston front, 2-piston rear). New for WRX, a high-performance Bilstein sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the front inverted struts and rear double wishbones is standard on the Series.White. Additional standard equipment includes LED Steering Responsive Headlights, LED fog lights, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging and new matte black rear badging. The WRX Series.White is priced at $33,995, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.

The limited-production WRX STI Series.White carries over the 310-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, but ups the ante with new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that, in conjunction with a Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension, provide higher levels of grip and performance. To improve steering response and feel, the WRX STI Series.White receives heavy-duty steering rack mounts that provide increased rigidity between the steering rack and vehicle body. Monoblock Brembo brake calipers (6-piston front, 2-piston rear), in silver finish with black STI logo, once again deliver high-performance stopping power. In place of a temporary spare tire, the WRX STI Series.White receives a tire repair kit to reduce weight. Inside, the special-edition STI features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black leather bolster and leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching. Highlighting the exterior are 19-inch matte bronze BBS forged alloy wheels, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging, new matte black rear badging and a restyled mesh grille with STI badge and cherry blossom red accent. The limited edition also includes Recaro seats with 8-way power driver's seat. The WRX STI Series.White is priced at $42,695, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

