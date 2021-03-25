SUBCON THAILAND 2021 Dates Announced

BANGKOK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Thailand Board of Investment's New York office announced the official dates for SUBCON THAILAND, the ASEAN region's largest industrial manufacturing and sourcing matchmaking event, May 12-15, 2021.

SUBCON THAILAND 2021 will be co-locating with the INTERMACH and MTA Asia tradeshows, creating one of the most important Asian sourcing events of the year. With over 300 manufacturers expected to attend, this year's event will be hybrid, with live and virtual options available for companies looking to source their manufacturing in Thailand.

Last year, SUBCON facilitated over 1,280 matchmaking sessions and featured seminars on doing business in Thailand, highlighting industries such as Agriculture and Food Processing, Electronics, Automotive and Component Manufacturing, Petrochemical and Chemicals, as well as Travel.

"SUBCON is one of Thailand's landmark business events of the year," said Vorawan Norasucha, Director of the Thailand Board of Investment's New York Office. "This year the event will be hybrid, with a mix of in-person and virtual participants."

"I encourage companies looking for Asian manufacturing partners to look to Thailand," added Norasucha, "SUBCON is an excellent way to fast-track introductions to Thai manufacturers and meet with potential partners."

Foreign companies wishing to attend SUBCON in person may be eligible to receive a complimentary exhibition booth, accommodation, local transportation, assistance with appointment setting and access to the VIP Buyers Lounge.

To register for SUBCON, please visit: http://match.subconthai-matching.com/register or contact: [email protected]

Thailand is a preferred market for foreign investors. In 2020, the Thailand Board of Investment received 1,717 applications for tax incentives, representing over USD 16 billion in investment. More than 907 of these investment applications were from foreign companies. Thailand's top foreign investors markets include Japan, China, and the United States.

ABOUT THAILAND BOARD OF INVESTMENT NEW YORK OFFICE

The Thailand Board of Investment New York (BOI New York) is one of 16 BOI overseas offices. The BOI New York team works with U.S. and Canadian companies, to facilitate foreign direct investment and to provide support services to companies investing in Thailand. BOI's services are free of charge and customized to help foreign businesses succeed in Thailand.

For more information, please visit www.boi.go.th and www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com

Press Contact

Sandy Pratt

UNDERPINNED

[email protected]

+1 646 496 7668

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment - New York Office

Related Links

http://www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com

