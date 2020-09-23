Subconscious Motivation Proves Key to Persuading Persuadables, According to New AI Political Study by Monet Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered data platform, Monet Analytics, conducted a study of who and what among speakers at the Democratic and Republican National Conventions subconsciously and consciously moved voters in swing states. The study went beyond opinion surveys and closed the gap between what people say and what they really feel.

MONET SUBCONSCIOUS SWING STATE STUDY

Biden captured more ballot moving Emotional Engagement. Undecideds embraced his theme that LOVE is more powerful than hate. When Biden said, "doing it together" he hit home, making voters twice as happy as President Trump in his GNC speech. Conversely, Trump captured more Attention and was 2.5 times more Informative. But his failure to clearly address COVID-19 facts, and his conspiracy theories made undecideds ANGRY.

See the Monet Frame X Frame emotion-based journey of what viewers felt when the speakers presented.

Other interesting findings: Trump Jr. in his speech captured more attention than did Kamala Harris although Kamala captured more ballot moving Emotional Engagement than Trump Jr. among undecideds in swing states.

Michelle Obama persuaded Male Independents with her frank attacks on Trump. Emotions spiked in her DNC speech when she said "Trump is the wrong President for this country" and "he is clearly in over his head."

BUY A REPORT NOW FOR HALF PRICE AND SEE ALL THE INTERESTING FINDINGS!

The Monet Subconscious Swing Study Reports are valuable guides for live appearance and debate prep plus ad messaging. Available for a limited time (offer ends 9-30-20) for just $2,500.

See how viewers respond to the messages and manner of various speakers at the DNC and RNC conventions on a frame X frame basis.

Or commission a quick and affordable customer study for your candidate.

Email us at [email protected] to learn more or buy a report. We'll respond fast.

About Monet

Monet is an AI-powered technology and data analytics platform that captures subconscious and conscious emotional reactions, at scale. It then harmonizes these reactions with attitudinal and behavioral data so decision makers can see the whole picture to validate and optimize content at every stage of investment. That means more actionable insights than ever on drag and lift factors for a winning political, entertainment or brand campaign.

Monet has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Barcelona, Delhi, London and Mexico City.

Visit Monet online at MONETANALYTICS.COM.

Media Contact:

Brian Frankel

Monet Networks Inc

[email protected]

818.585.7013

SOURCE Monet Analytics