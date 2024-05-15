Subculture Delta Beverages Launches First-Ever Shelf-Stable THC-Infused Cold Brew Coffee

Subculture's New THC-Infused Cold Brew Redefines Coffee Culture.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting advancement in the beverage industry, Subculture Delta Beverages Inc., a joint venture between Subculture Coffee and Diesel™ Beverages, has launched the world's first shelf-stable THC-infused cold brew coffee. Each serving contains 5mg of federally compliant Delta-9 THC, offering a unique and elevated experience for coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

Subculture Delta Beverages Unveils Game-Changing THC-Infused Cold Brew Coffee Post this Subculture Delta Beverages introduces the world’s first shelf-stable THC-infused cold brew coffee, available in original Cold Brew and dairy-free Oat Milk variations.

Winner of the prestigious 2023 High Spirits Awards Platinum Medal for 'Best Cannabis Coffee,' Subculture Delta Beverages proudly offers two innovative ready-to-drink beverages: a robust and perfectly balanced Cold Brew and a smooth, subtly sweet Oat Milk variation that is both dairy-free and delicious. Crafted from high-altitude, fair-trade Ethiopian Arabica beans—and free from additives and preservatives—these cold brew coffees are expertly roasted to unlock their full potential, delivering unrivaled taste, aroma, and complexity. Infused with naturally derived Delta-9 THC from hemp and featuring a patented Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery system, each serving ensures sustained effects for up to two hours.

Rodney Mayo, the co-founder of Subculture Delta Beverages, highlights, "Our new cold brews combine our decades-long mastery of coffee with the latest in cannabis innovation, offering a mood-elevating twist to your daily pick-me-up."

Subculture THC-Infused Cold Brew Coffees are available for purchase online at drinksubculture.com. For those in South Florida, visit any Subculture Coffee location to experience these revolutionary beverages firsthand.

Subculture Coffee Locations:



Downtown West Palm Beach : 509 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

: 509 Clematis St, 33401 Jupiter : 107 Front St, Jupiter, FL 33477

: 107 Front St, 33477 PGA: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave #5090, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

33410 Delray Beach : 302 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

: 302 NE 6th Ave, 33483 Boca Raton : 437 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

About Subculture Coffee

Subculture Coffee sources their coffee beans from small batch farms throughout the world. They roast their beans in-house daily, crafting single origin coffees and unique espresso blends. As a member of the Subculture Restaurant Group, founded in 1987 by South Florida entrepreneur Rodney Mayo, Subculture Coffee belongs to a family of seventeen diverse establishments, ranging from coffee shops to restaurants, bars, and clubs, stretching from Jupiter to South Beach Miami.

About Diesel™ Beverages

Diesel™ Beverages is dedicated to developing innovative, high-quality, cannabis-infused drinks for health-conscious consumers. By leveraging natural ingredients and advanced technologies, Diesel™ is gaining recognition as a significant player in the evolving market for distinctive, cannabis-enhanced beverage offerings.

SOURCE Subculture Delta Beverages