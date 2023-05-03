Subeca Appoints Patrick Keaney as CEO to Drive Innovation in Water Management in Partnership with Amazon Sidewalk

Don Whitson to Become Executive Chairman of the Board

DALLAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subeca, a leading provider of next generation water metering systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Keaney, former Worldwide Head of Amazon AWS Water, as the new CEO of Subeca. Don Whitson, former CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to play a vital role in the growth and development of the company.

Subeca offers water metering systems that utilize the latest IoT and data analytics technologies to help customers better manage and conserve water resources. Our products include wireless water registers, remote monitoring, control systems, and advanced analytics tools that provide actionable insights into water usage patterns and trends. Subeca focuses on small to large-scale water management districts and is dedicated to helping communities optimize their water usage and reduce waste.

In his new role, Keaney will provide leadership and guidance to Subeca's executive team as they continue to innovate and expand their water management solutions in partnership with Amazon Sidewalk. This partnership is set to revolutionize the water industry by leveraging IoT connectivity and data analytics to provide real-time insights into water usage across entire neighborhoods, enabling more efficient distribution and conservation efforts.

"It is an exciting time for Subeca as we welcome Patrick Keaney as our new CEO. His extensive experience in the water industry, combined with our partnership with Amazon Sidewalk, will enable us to further innovate and deliver cutting-edge water management solutions to our customers," said Don Whitson, Executive Chairman of Subeca.

Keaney brings with him over two decades of experience in the water industry, having led initiatives to advance water sustainability and management practices around the globe. In his previous role at Amazon, he was responsible for driving the development of new products and services in the water sector, leveraging the power of cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Subeca and lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. Our partnership with Amazon Sidewalk presents a tremendous opportunity to drive positive change in the water industry, and I look forward to working closely with the team to make a meaningful impact on the way we manage and conserve this precious resource," said Patrick Keaney, CEO of Subeca.

With this leadership transition, Subeca and Amazon Sidewalk are well-positioned to drive positive change in the water industry, helping utilities and communities optimize their water usage and reduce waste for a more sustainable future.

For more information about Subeca and their advanced water metering systems developed in partnership with Amazon AWS Water, please visit their website at subeca.com.

Contact:

John Soulliere, Directory of Utilities.

800/366-2271

[email protected]

SOURCE Subeca