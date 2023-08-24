Subeca Launches Subeca Explorer Kit: Water Utilities Experience Simple AMI with User-friendly Trial Program

News provided by

Subeca

24 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Subeca Revolutionizes Water AMI with Launch of the Explorer Kit. IoT-native Redefines Cost, Capability and Simplicity of AMI for Water Utilities

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subeca is changing the equation for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with its water IoT solutions. "With the launch of our Subeca Explorer Kit, we're giving utilities of all sizes the chance to try our solution for themselves without a complicated pilot," said Patrick Keaney, CEO of Subeca.

Continue Reading
Reduce Cost, Increase Capability, Simplify Deployment. Explore the Possibilities with the Subeca PIN and Engage IoT Platform for Water. Visit www.subeca.com to discover how to turn water utility AMI into a simple to install, low cost network without towers or gateways.
Reduce Cost, Increase Capability, Simplify Deployment. Explore the Possibilities with the Subeca PIN and Engage IoT Platform for Water. Visit www.subeca.com to discover how to turn water utility AMI into a simple to install, low cost network without towers or gateways.

The Subeca Explorer Kit offers hands-on experience with three Subeca PINs used to replace water registers with a simple 1 minute installation and use of the Engage SaaS solution for a year. Designed for swift installation, commissioning, and use, the program invites utilities to experience how easy, and affordable, AMI to implement to begin or to complement their current AMI systems.

The Subeca AMI solution leverages Amazon's revolutionary Amazon Sidewalk communications network. This system allows water utilities to benefit from free communications, dramatically changing the equation for AMI by saving capital and the ongoing operational costs associated with gateways and cellular fees. Kits are limited and only the first 100 utilities can participate in this unique offer.

"This is a very inexpensive way for a utility to start building out an AMI platform," said Patrick Keaney, CEO of Subeca. "With the Explorer Kit, utilities are able to see how we're bringing the Amazon experience to water - as easy as setting up an Alexa device. We want it to be that simple."

To participate, register today for the Subeca PIN Explorer Kit and open the door to effortless AMI, free communications, and simplified data rich software solutions at https://www.subeca.com/. Explorer Kits are available while supply lasts and is a limited time offer for new clients.

About Subeca

Subeca pioneers modern water utility management solutions, offering a taste of simplicity, cost-efficiency, and the unprecedented potential of IoT edge networking. See more at https://www.subeca.com/

Contact: Renée Peet, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], 917 690 5270

SOURCE Subeca

Also from this source

Subeca, Inc. Joins Forces with Amazon Sidewalk to Innovate and Simplify Water Metering

Subeca Appoints Patrick Keaney as CEO to Drive Innovation in Water Management in Partnership with Amazon Sidewalk

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.