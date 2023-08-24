Subeca Launches Subeca Explorer Kit: Water Utilities Experience Simple AMI with User-friendly Trial Program

Subeca Revolutionizes Water AMI with Launch of the Explorer Kit. IoT-native Redefines Cost, Capability and Simplicity of AMI for Water Utilities

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subeca is changing the equation for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with its water IoT solutions. "With the launch of our Subeca Explorer Kit, we're giving utilities of all sizes the chance to try our solution for themselves without a complicated pilot," said Patrick Keaney, CEO of Subeca.

Reduce Cost, Increase Capability, Simplify Deployment. Explore the Possibilities with the Subeca PIN and Engage IoT Platform for Water. Visit www.subeca.com to discover how to turn water utility AMI into a simple to install, low cost network without towers or gateways.

The Subeca Explorer Kit offers hands-on experience with three Subeca PINs used to replace water registers with a simple 1 minute installation and use of the Engage SaaS solution for a year. Designed for swift installation, commissioning, and use, the program invites utilities to experience how easy, and affordable, AMI to implement to begin or to complement their current AMI systems.

The Subeca AMI solution leverages Amazon's revolutionary Amazon Sidewalk communications network. This system allows water utilities to benefit from free communications, dramatically changing the equation for AMI by saving capital and the ongoing operational costs associated with gateways and cellular fees. Kits are limited and only the first 100 utilities can participate in this unique offer.

"This is a very inexpensive way for a utility to start building out an AMI platform," said Patrick Keaney, CEO of Subeca. "With the Explorer Kit, utilities are able to see how we're bringing the Amazon experience to water - as easy as setting up an Alexa device. We want it to be that simple."

To participate, register today for the Subeca PIN Explorer Kit and open the door to effortless AMI, free communications, and simplified data rich software solutions at https://www.subeca.com/. Explorer Kits are available while supply lasts and is a limited time offer for new clients.

About Subeca

Subeca pioneers modern water utility management solutions, offering a taste of simplicity, cost-efficiency, and the unprecedented potential of IoT edge networking. See more at https://www.subeca.com/

Contact: Renée Peet, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], 917 690 5270

SOURCE Subeca