Subir Chowdhury Named ASME Honorary Member

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has named Subir Chowdhury the 2024 ASME Honorary Member. Honorary membership is awarded by the ASME Board of Governors to as many as five corporate members of the society each year since its founding in 1880 for a lifetime of "distinguished service that contributes significantly to the attainment of goals of the engineering profession." Chowdhury will be recognized today morning at the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR.

The achievement citation recognizes Chowdhury "for distinguished quality engineering and management achievement by improving both product and process quality in all types of industries, and for lifelong service to engineering profession through writing, teaching, consulting, and the promotion of quality globally."

"I am deeply honored to be elected as an Honorary Member of ASME," says Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of ASI Consulting Group, LLC – a global leader on strategic initiatives including operational excellence, quality management and engineering consulting, and training. He has been helping clients in many industries to transform their organizations by embracing quality and developing processes that increase market share and profitability by saving billions of dollars. He is regarded as one of the most influential management thinkers in the world by Thinkers50 UK and inducted into Thinkers50 Management Hall of Fame in 2023. His alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, established the Subir Chowdhury School of Quality and Reliability, the first of its kind in the world to promote education and research on quality. The University of California at Berkeley established the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies that champions the study of Bangladesh's cultures, people, and history, the first of its kind in the United States. He is the author of 15 books, including several international bestsellers including The Power of Six Sigma, The Ice Cream Maker, and The Difference. He is an honorary member or fellow of 11 global prestigious professional societies and has received many awards including the Outstanding American by Choice Award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers' Gold Medal, the Mensforth Manufacturing Gold Medal from the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, SAE International's Arnold W. Siegel Humanitarian Award, ASME Soichiro Honda Medal, and the American Society for Quality's Distinguished Service Medal for lifetime achievement. Chowdhury also has received three honorary doctoral degrees to date.

