Hunter Strategy Secures $631K Contract with NOAA for Data Flow Risk Assessment

News provided by

Hunter Strategy

Oct 31, 2024, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, LLC, a HUBZone-certified small business specializing in technology and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a $631,054.45 contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The 36-month contract focuses on providing Data Flow Supply Chain Risk Assessment and Target Modeling services for NOAA's National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS).

The firm-fixed-price contract (Award ID: 1332KP24P0007) was competitively awarded under a small business set-aside, with Hunter Strategy selected among two bidders.

Kevin Belanga, Chief Growth Officer of Hunter Strategy, stated: "This contract with NOAA represents a significant opportunity for Hunter Strategy to apply our expertise in supply chain risk assessment and data modeling to support critical environmental monitoring systems. We're excited to contribute to NOAA's mission, enhancing the security and efficiency of their data management processes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address complex challenges in the public sector."

The project involves a various assessments of NESDIS's data supply chain, identifying potential risks and developing targeted threat modeling strategies for NESDIS Systems. Hunter Strategy's work will play a crucial role in enhancing the security and efficiency of NOAA NESDIS Systems. This award further establishes Hunter Strategy as a trusted partner for government agencies seeking advanced technology and cybersecurity solutions.

For more information about Hunter Strategy and its services, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

About Hunter Strategy:
Hunter Strategy is a HUBZone-certified small business delivering innovative technology and cybersecurity solutions to government and commercial clients. Focusing on security services, cloud solutions, and technology research, the company has built a reputation for technical excellence among federal customers and tailored services in highly regulated industries.

SOURCE Hunter Strategy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Jake "MalwareJake" Williams Joins Hunter Strategy as VP of RND and Managing Director of Hunter Labs

Jake "MalwareJake" Williams Joins Hunter Strategy as VP of RND and Managing Director of Hunter Labs

Hunter Strategy, a leading cybersecurity and technology consulting firm, today announced the addition of renowned cybersecurity expert Jake Williams...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics