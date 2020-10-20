Subject: Local Mask Company is Supplying Special Education Teachers with Protective Gear

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has created many challenges for teachers who work with students with disabilities. Students in special education may not be able to wear masks, which can increase their risk of infection as well as the risk to teachers and staff they interact with at school.

(PRNewsfoto/Bona Fide Masks™)

Bona Fide Masks™ (www.bonafidemasks.com) is collaborating with Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania ( www.ldaofpa.org ), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to purchase National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-approved N95 masks and also face shields, in bulk and at a discounted price, to send to schools across Pennsylvania.

The goal of the program is to provide N95 masks and face shields to 1,000 special education teachers and staff. Each special education teacher and staff member will receive five N95 masks and two face shields. The Pennsylvania State Education Association (https://www.psea.org) will work with Bona Fide Masks™ and the Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania to identify Pennsylvania special education staff and teachers, which will ensure that the masks are delivered efficiently and to the schools and teachers most in need.

Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania mentioned that, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made life difficult for all of us, especially the essential workers that are helping us through this unprecedented time. The school year has already started and there are a lot of teachers and staff that still need to be protected. Students in special education, for various reasons, may not be able to wear masks, which can increase their risk of infection. This also increases the risk to teachers and staff they interact with during school. Our aim is to provide high-quality National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health approved (NIOSH, https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/index.htm) N95 masks, as well as face shields, to 1000 special education teachers and staff."

To learn more about the GoFundMe program:

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/ppe4teachers

May I interest you in a conversation with Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., who runs the Bona Fide Masks™ division? He can discuss why Bona Fide Masks™ is working with Learning Disabilities Association of Pennsylvania, how the GoFundMe program came about, and differences among mask types.

Media Contact:

Scott Anderson

[email protected]

+1-917-488-4889



SOURCE Bona Fide Masks™

Related Links

https://bonafidemasks.com

