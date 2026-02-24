Subject Secures $28M Investment Led by Vistara Growth to Accelerate AI-Powered K-12 Curriculum and Online Learning Platform

Growth investment to accelerate AI-powered curriculum innovation and expand access to accredited, personalized K–12 learning solutions for school districts and education organizations worldwide.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subject , an AI-powered education platform, today announced an investment led by Vistara Growth , with participation from new investors NextEquity Partners, Green Street Impact Partners, and Outcomes Collective, along with existing investors Kleiner Perkins, True Equity, L'Attitude Ventures, and Hannah Grey. The $28M investment follows strong nationwide momentum and reinforces Subject's leadership in AI-powered instruction, supporting continued platform expansion and broader reach among students and educators.

Schools, districts, and education organizations worldwide face evolving instructional requirements and increased accountability for student outcomes. As institutions move away from legacy digital curriculum that has proven difficult to scale and measure, Subject is increasingly adopted as a core instructional platform, enabling districts to expand accredited course offerings, support diverse and multilingual learners, and deliver instruction more efficiently. This shift reflects a broader transition toward AI-enabled infrastructure that helps districts do more while maintaining academic rigor.

"School districts are being asked to expand course access and improve outcomes while operating with fewer instructional resources," said Michael Vilardo , Founder and CEO of Subject. "We built Subject to ensure every student, regardless of zip code, has access to engaging, accredited instruction that drives real outcomes. This partnership allows us to accelerate our ability to serve more districts, reach more students, and scale high-quality instruction worldwide, while advancing our AI-powered tools that support educators and personalize learning at scale."

"Subject is addressing structural challenges reshaping instruction across secondary institutions," said Kevin Barber , Associate Partner at Vistara Growth. "The Company has built a differentiated, AI-enabled platform with strong adoption across districts and a disciplined approach to growth. We are excited to partner with the Subject team as they continue scaling their platform and expanding impact."

Looking ahead, Subject plans to accelerate development of its AI-powered platform, expand accredited course offerings, and deepen automation that supports educators and administrators. The Company also intends to scale its go-to-market efforts to meet growing demand across priority U.S. regions while strengthening partnerships with existing district customers. Together, these initiatives position Subject to continue expanding access to high-quality, accredited instruction at scale.

Across the nation, Subject is a leading provider of digital curriculum and learning intelligence solutions for grades 6-12 education. Subject empowers nearly 1,000 schools nationwide through partnerships with approximately 360 districts and organizations. Subject delivers accredited middle and high school original credit and credit recovery courses, alongside innovative Teacher of Record AI and Multilingual AI solutions that expand access and flexibility for students. Through close collaboration with educators, Subject developed features that directly address educators most pressing needs: bite- sized, engaging video content that captures student attention, flexible language support to serve diverse student populations, comprehensive homework help, seamless progress monitoring tools that save teachers time, and comprehensive analytics that help districts boost graduation rates and student success metrics. Backed by top accreditations (Cognia, WASC) and approvals (UC-AG, NCAA, College Board), Subject delivers measurable results that administrators can trust. For more information, visit www.subject.com .

Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, our people, and the communities we operate in. For more information, visit www.vistaragrowth.com .

