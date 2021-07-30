Sublime Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Self-Titled Album With Behind The Album Cover Episode

'Sublime' 25th Anniversary Highlights:

'Behind The Album Cover' Episode: An in-depth conversation with Sublime art legend Opie Ortiz as he explains the history of the legendary 'Sublime' album cover and how it came to be. Fans can check out the episode here: http://sublime.lnk.to/behindthecoverPR

Virtual Plaque Presentation: Plaques have been presented to Sublime members drummer Bud Gaugh, bassist Eric Wilson and vocalist Bradley Nowell, accepted on his behalf by widow Troy DenDekker and son Jakob Nowell, to commemorate over 18 million in album consumption in the U.S. according to MRC. Bud and Eric recently spoke to The World Famous KROQ about this milestone, fans can check out the interview here: http://sublime.lnk.to/strykerinterviewPR

Sublime Graphic Novel '$5 At The Door': Sublime partnered with Z2 Comics to create SUBLIME: $5 AT THE DOOR, a graphic novel that will be released in standard soft and hardcover editions in comic shops and bookstores alike in June 2021. Featuring brand-new cover artwork by SUBLIME family members OPIE ORTIZ and DJ PRODUCT ©1969, a special deluxe edition and highly limited super deluxe edition are available for preorder now exclusively through the Z2 website. Deluxe and super deluxe editions include a special first-time vinyl edition of the "Doin' Time" EP, unavailable elsewhere, as well as exclusive prints, Lou-Dog toy and more! SUBLIME: $5 AT THE DOOR will be available on August 3.

$5 At The Door Comic Book Signing: Saturday August 14 fans are invited to attend an exclusive book signing featuring Sublime art legends Opie Ortiz and DJ PRODUCT ©1969 at Atomic Basement Comics in Long Beach, CA.

AleSmith Sublime Mexican Lager Limited Edition 19.2oz Beer Cans: AleSmith Brewing Company has released a batch of limited-edition cans of Sublime Mexican Lager featuring the new artwork from the band's OG sun artist, Opie Ortiz that's also featured on the cover of the graphic novel. Fans can get their hands on these limited-release 19.2oz. cans at the AleSmith Tasting Room and select retailers in California. In addition to the slim cans, a new limited run of 40 oz. bottles featuring Opie's artwork will available to pre-order in mid August. Fans can use AleSmith's beerfinder to check local availability: https://alesmith.com/find-our-beer/

"Garden Grove" and "Pawn Shop" Official Music Videos: The official music video for fan favorite "Pawn Shop" will be released in the coming weeks and is animated in the style of psychedelic-surfer-punk-graffiti, inspired by late-night edgy animations with Sublime's iconography morphing throughout. The "Garden Grove" video was shot as a "love letter" to the Long Beach lifestyle and was released earlier this year. "Garden Grove" can be viewed here: https://sublime.lnk.to/25thAnniversary.

Travis Barker Project: Travis Barker is currently in the studio producing covers, remixes and collaborating with artists of all genres to reimagine various Sublime songs from the iconic self-titled album.

"We're not trying to write punk rock. We're not trying to write reggae. We're not trying to write ska," Sublime's Bradley Nowell told KROQ in 1995. "We're just trying to write a good song." They did exactly that—time and time again. "What I Got," "Santeria," "Wrong Way," and "Doin' Time" remain innovative staples from the '90s alternative boom. But they accomplished even more: In less than a decade within the national limelight, the laid-back Long Beach trio spawned an entire genre—fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back porch folk introspection, and hip-hop swagger. Decades after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Bradley Nowell, Sublime remain an institution: With over 18 million in album consumption in the U.S. according to MRC; and their merchandise, emblazoned with the iconic sun logo, dominates sales at retailers including Target, Urban Outfitters and Spencer Gifts. Most importantly, the music remains timeless—a rite of passage for misfit listeners who refuse to color within the lines of conventional genre.

About Sublime:

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA, reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. Their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, was released in 1992 via the band's label Skunk Records. The success of that album and heavy radio exposure by Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) secured Sublime signing to MCA Records in time for the band's 1994 sophomore album, Robbin' the Hood, which revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, lead vocalist and guitarist Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but the eponymous SUBLIME was still slated for a July 1996 release. On the strength of the chart-topping alternative radio hit "What I Got," the album was certified gold by the end of 1996. "Santeria" and "Wrong Way" followed and enjoyed heavy airplay, and their self-titled album eventually sold more than seven million copies, making it one of the most popular reggae-punk albums in history. Such success spread to the band's earlier albums too, leading 40oz. to Freedom to double-platinum sales and Robbin' the Hood to gold certification. Sublime have gone on to sell millions of albums in the US, and their genre-defining music and their cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.

About UME: Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group. Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

About Surfdog/DKM: Surfdog/DKM is a broad-based entertainment company, founded in 1985 by Dave Kaplan and located in Encinitas, CA. The entertainment group includes DKM, Surfdog Records, Surfdog & Surfmutt Music Publishing, Surfdog Merchandising, and Surfdog's Java Hut. Surfdog/DKM has a diverse and acclaimed roster and, since its inception, has worked with a number of legendary and iconic artists, including Brian Setzer, Eric Clapton, UB40, Sublime, Dave Stewart, Glen Campbell, Joss Stone, Stray Cats, Butthole Surfers, Ryan Adams, Dan Hicks, Slightly Stoopid, and many others.

