Sublime Communications Launches New Brand Campaign for Serena Williams Jewelry

The line features genuine diamond and 14k gold fashion designs aimed at a millennial, predominantly female market for self-purchase and gift-giving. The 70-piece collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings has launched in time for the 2019 Holiday Season. With price points starting at $299 and up to $9,999, the line will be sold at specialty jewelers and department stores nationwide.

The new campaign, which will include digital marketing, out-of-home, and potentially television, captures Serena's desire for her jewelry designs to inspire women to love themselves, believe in themselves and, of course, treat themselves with self gift-giving being an important component of the brand's marketing. It celebrates the attitude and inspiration Serena represents to millions of women of all ages and demographics, with messages of empowerment, such as, "Sweep Yourself Off Your Own Two Feet" and "Be an Accessory to No One". Featuring the hashtag, #treasureyourself, the campaign will rely heavily on digital marketing and social media -click here.

"Our lighting and film is a homage to the late Richard Avedon, who defined fashion photography in the modern era," said Sean Robertson, Executive Creative Director. "There are many sides to Serena, and we wanted a chance to highlight her glamorous, romantic side."

"We were beyond thrilled when we werechosen to launch Serena's new fine jewelry line," states Nicole Enslein, Founder and CEO of Sublime Communications. "Serena represents so much more than tennis. She connects with women of all ages as a true inspiration, an icon of strength and confidence. Women who purchase these designs will have a piece of Serena's legacy for years to come. Whether they are buying jewelry for themselves, or for someone else, women want their purchase to represent something—and female empowerment offers a strong emotional connection."

Serena Williams announced her jewelry line on November 8, kicking off with an Instagram party hosted by Serena herself @serenawilliams and @serenawilliamsjewelry, leveraging digital media and the power of Serena's 25 million+ fans.

Visit the website at www.serenawilliamsjewelry.com

About Sublime Communications : Sublime Communications is a full-service marketing and communications company with global reach. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the agency capabilities span every media channel and every industry category, including cybersecurity, consumer packaged goods, technology, finance, healthcare, automotive, retail, fashion and luxury goods, services, and more. The Sublime Communications team of creative marketers has earned multiple awards for growth in mass media, internet, direct and retail channels. Sublime Communications offers a full spectrum of services encompassing brand strategy and positioning, creative development and production, media planning and buying, digital marketing, website design and development, data analytics and reporting, lead generation programs, media relations and influencer marketing. For more information about Sublime Communications, please visit www.sublimecommunications.com and interact with the company on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

