Sublime Homes, LLC Celebrates the Pre-Grand Opening of their 2nd Major New Home Community in St. John, Indiana

ST. JOHN, Ind., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sublime Homes, LLC, a leading luxury home builder and land developer specializing in designing and building luxury homes and communities, announced that they are the exclusive builder of 26 luxury, Modern Farmhouse Style Homes in the Manors at Walden Clearing, a new home community in the sought after town of St. John, Indiana. Luxury single-family custom homes will grace oversized homesites, with home and lot packages starting from the mid $500s. The new development will attract buyers looking for luxury homes in a booming real estate market in NW Indiana.

Pre-selling now, buyers can select from three types of lots; flat, daylight, and walkout. Lots range from 15,000 sq.ft to 30,000 sq.ft. In honor of this new community, Sublime Homes will be adding three new modern floor plans to their library of plans that are sure to be a big hit amongst buyers. Plans will forgo traditional dining and living room spaces to make use of grand, open plan kitchens that marry the family spaces as one cohesive unit, perfect for gatherings large and small.

In 2011, Sublime Homes began building luxury custom homes in the south suburbs of Chicago. Customer demand brought them into St. John, IN and they have been building in NW Indiana ever since. Creative land acquisition allowed the company to build a handful of homes each year; however, their executive team consisting of brother, Michael Graniczny and sister, Jackie Graniczny and cousin, Brandon Raimondi had dreams of building a company that met the needs of their expanding client base. They found they were not just building for the move-up buyer but for buyers in all different life stages and because of this variation of needs, "our client's feel like they can have what they want in their home. We don't limit you—if you want something, you'll never hear us say no. We design a house based around the client's needs, which creates a really intimate relationship with them," said Jackie Graniczny, design director at Sublime Homes who was recently nominated for Professional Builder Magazine's 40 Under 40 Class of 2019.

Sublime Homes is now pre-selling home and lot packages in the The Manors at Walden Clearing, starting from the mid $500s with a Grand Opening of the community to be scheduled later this fall.

About Sublime Homes

Sublime Homes is the premier builder of luxury homes in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland areas. As a family owned and operated construction firm, we create luxurious homes with the highest of quality standards that match function with aesthetics to achieve your new home goals. Our meticulous attention to detail, combined with exceptional workmanship at an exceptional value is what sets Sublime Homes apart. Sublime Homes traditionally builds within a 10-15 mile radius of St. John, Indiana but we will consider projects in Chicagoland and Southern Michigan.

