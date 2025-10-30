Sublime Security Named to Fortune Cyber 60 List of Fastest Growing Startups

The recognition further validates the growing demand for Sublime's agentic AI capabilities that address email security challenges

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime Security , the agentic email security platform, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most significant venture-backed cybersecurity startups. This year's inclusion comes as enterprise organizations have turned to the company's growing team of AI agents to overcome increasingly complex email security challenges while combatting a progressively autonomous, sophisticated AI threat.

"We're both honored and energized by this recognition," said Josh Kamdjou, CEO and co-founder of Sublime Security. "Email security has long needed a new approach as AI-powered threats upend traditional defenses. Sublime is redefining email security with our agentic AI capabilities, putting the best tools in the hands of defenders and making adversaries' lives a lot more difficult."

The recognition comes immediately after Sublime's $150M Series C funding round in October 2025. Earlier this year, Sublime also launched its first two AI agents, Autonomous Security Analyst (ASA) and Autonomous Detection Engineer (ADÉ) , to automate and scale critical security work.

The demand for Sublime's novel approach to email security has also been evidenced by additional industry accolades, as the company was named to Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber List for the most promising private cybersecurity companies and to the 2025 InfraRed 100 by Redpoint, which highlights the most transformative private companies shaping the future of cloud infrastructure.

