Sublue Unveils a Sea of Innovation at CES 2024: Redefining Underwater Exploration with Sustainable Technology

News provided by

Sublue

08 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in sustainable underwater technology, Sublue is set to make waves at CES 2024 with a revolutionary lineup of products designed to transform the way we experience the ocean. Committed to convenience, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Sublue invites you to explore the depths with their groundbreaking offerings.

  • BlueNexus: Elevating Pool Maintenance to a New Standard
Continue Reading
Sublue
Sublue

Leave behind the days of endless pool cleaning with the introduction of BlueNexus, Sublue's intelligent pool partner. This robotic marvel redefines convenience with advanced obstacle detection and cleaning algorithms, ensuring your pool stays immaculate while you reclaim your weekends for leisure. Let BlueNexus do the work as you dive into a world of fun and relaxation.

  • Vapor: Pioneering Efficiency, Power, and Maneuverability

Prepare to be amazed as Sublue unveils Vapor Jet propulsion technology, promising unmatched efficiency, power, and maneuverability. This groundbreaking system allows you to explore further and deeper with minimal environmental impact. Stay tuned for the official unveiling of the first Vapor Jet-powered underwater scooter – a testament to the future of underwater adventure.

  • Sublue Outboard Motor: Silent Glides into a New Era of Leisure

Embark on a quiet revolution with the Sublue Outboard Motor, a game-changer for leisure sailing and fishing. This compact, efficient, and eco-friendly motor attaches seamlessly to your watercraft, offering effortless gliding with minimal environmental impact. Imagine tranquil mornings on the lake or trolling for fish without a sound – the Sublue Outboard Motor opens the door to a more peaceful and sustainable water experience.

  • Dive into the Sublue Experience at CES 2024

Visit Sublue at Booth No. 9341 in the North Hall at CES 2024 to get hands-on with the future of sustainable underwater exploration. Join Sublue's passionate team for live demos, engaging discussions, and a chance to win exciting prizes.

Whether you're a poolside enthusiast, a seasoned explorer, or simply curious about the mysteries of the deep, Sublue invites you to dive deeper, explore further, and enjoy the ocean with minimal impact. The future of underwater experiences is here – join Sublue!

Follow Sublue on social media for the latest updates and join the conversation using #SublueCES2024.

  • About Sublue

Sublue is a leading innovator in sustainable underwater technology, dedicated to making the ocean accessible and enjoyable for everyone while minimizing environmental impact. From intelligent pool cleaning robots to whisper-quiet propulsion solutions for leisure activities, Sublue's products are designed to inspire responsible exploration, capture stunning underwater moments, and foster a deeper connection with the ocean. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Sublue is shaping the future of underwater exploration for generations to come.

Media Contact:
Marketing Department
[email protected]

SOURCE Sublue

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.