Sublue Unveils a Sea of Innovation at CES 2024: Redefining Underwater Exploration with Sustainable Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in sustainable underwater technology, Sublue is set to make waves at CES 2024 with a revolutionary lineup of products designed to transform the way we experience the ocean. Committed to convenience, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Sublue invites you to explore the depths with their groundbreaking offerings.

BlueNexus: Elevating Pool Maintenance to a New Standard

Sublue

Leave behind the days of endless pool cleaning with the introduction of BlueNexus, Sublue's intelligent pool partner. This robotic marvel redefines convenience with advanced obstacle detection and cleaning algorithms, ensuring your pool stays immaculate while you reclaim your weekends for leisure. Let BlueNexus do the work as you dive into a world of fun and relaxation.

Vapor: Pioneering Efficiency, Power, and Maneuverability

Prepare to be amazed as Sublue unveils Vapor Jet propulsion technology, promising unmatched efficiency, power, and maneuverability. This groundbreaking system allows you to explore further and deeper with minimal environmental impact. Stay tuned for the official unveiling of the first Vapor Jet-powered underwater scooter – a testament to the future of underwater adventure.

Sublue Outboard Motor: Silent Glides into a New Era of Leisure

Embark on a quiet revolution with the Sublue Outboard Motor, a game-changer for leisure sailing and fishing. This compact, efficient, and eco-friendly motor attaches seamlessly to your watercraft, offering effortless gliding with minimal environmental impact. Imagine tranquil mornings on the lake or trolling for fish without a sound – the Sublue Outboard Motor opens the door to a more peaceful and sustainable water experience.

Dive into the Sublue Experience at CES 2024

Visit Sublue at Booth No. 9341 in the North Hall at CES 2024 to get hands-on with the future of sustainable underwater exploration. Join Sublue's passionate team for live demos, engaging discussions, and a chance to win exciting prizes.

Whether you're a poolside enthusiast, a seasoned explorer, or simply curious about the mysteries of the deep, Sublue invites you to dive deeper, explore further, and enjoy the ocean with minimal impact. The future of underwater experiences is here – join Sublue!

About Sublue

Sublue is a leading innovator in sustainable underwater technology, dedicated to making the ocean accessible and enjoyable for everyone while minimizing environmental impact. From intelligent pool cleaning robots to whisper-quiet propulsion solutions for leisure activities, Sublue's products are designed to inspire responsible exploration, capture stunning underwater moments, and foster a deeper connection with the ocean. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Sublue is shaping the future of underwater exploration for generations to come.

