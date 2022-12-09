Submarine fiber cable market: Growth opportunities led by Cenergy Holdings SA and Ciena Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The submarine fiber cable market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,852.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid developments in telecommunication networks, the increasing need for higher bandwidth, and the growing demand for cloud-based services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global submarine fiber cable market as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by source (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and service type (installation, maintenance, and upgrade).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Consortia:

The consortia segment grew gradually by USD 3,461.09 million between 2017 and 2021. In the consortia model, many telecom operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), and private enterprises create partnerships to construct, operate, and maintain a large undersea fiber cable network. Such partnerships help in reducing the initial investments and the cost of upgrades. Most submarine fiber cable projects need billions of dollars in investments for surveying, manufacturing, deploying, testing, operating, and maintaining submarine fiber cables. A majority of this funding comes from consortia. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions

What are the key data covered in the submarine fiber cable market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the submarine fiber cable market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the submarine fiber cable market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the submarine fiber cable market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine fiber cable market vendors

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,852.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Service type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Service type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Source

6.3 Consortia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consortia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consortia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consortia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consortia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Private enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Private enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Governments and development banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Governments and development banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

7.3 Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Installation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Installation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Maintenance and upgrade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Maintenance and upgrade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Maintenance and upgrade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Maintenance and upgrade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Maintenance and upgrade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cenergy Holdings SA

Exhibit 112: Cenergy Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cenergy Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Cenergy Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Cenergy Holdings SA - Segment focus

12.4 Ciena Corp.

Exhibit 116: Ciena Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ciena Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ciena Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ciena Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 120: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Hengtong Group Co Ltd

Exhibit 125: Hengtong Group Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hengtong Group Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Hengtong Group Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.7 Hesfibel Subsea Cables

Exhibit 128: Hesfibel Subsea Cables - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hesfibel Subsea Cables - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Hesfibel Subsea Cables - Key offerings

12.8 Hexatronic Group AB

Exhibit 131: Hexatronic Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hexatronic Group AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hexatronic Group AB - Key offerings

12.9 Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co.

Exhibit 134: Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

Exhibit 137: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 138: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.11 LS Cable and System Ltd.

Exhibit 140: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 143: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 148: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 152: Prysmian Spa - Overview



Exhibit 153: Prysmian Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

12.15 SSG cable group

Exhibit 156: SSG cable group - Overview



Exhibit 157: SSG cable group - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: SSG cable group - Key offerings

12.16 SubCom LLC

Exhibit 159: SubCom LLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: SubCom LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SubCom LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Tele Fonika Kable SA

Exhibit 162: Tele Fonika Kable SA - Overview



Exhibit 163: Tele Fonika Kable SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Tele Fonika Kable SA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

