Submarine Fiber Cable Market size is set to grow by USD 4.85 billion from 2022-2027; The increased investments in 400G submarine cable systems are the latest trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global submarine fiber cable market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The predominant trend in the Submarine Fiber Cable Market is the increased investment in 400G submarine cable systems. This trend stems from the escalating demand for high-bandwidth communication services, driven by activities such as video streaming, data sharing, and business transactions. With internet traffic doubling every few years, telecom operators are compelled to adapt and upgrade their networks, leading to significant growth in advanced cable technologies like 400G networks.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd. are some of the major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on source (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks), service type (installation, maintenance, and upgrade), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The consortia segment of the Submarine Fiber Cable Market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Consortium investments, characterized by equal risk-sharing among shareholders, have historically been vital for funding submarine cable projects, amounting to billions of dollars. While consortia have traditionally dominated the market, large multinational corporations are now establishing their undersea fiber cable networks, slightly reducing the consortia segment's market share.

"The rapid developments in telecommunication networks drive the growth, however, challenges such as the fiber damage caused by human activities and fish attacks may impede the growth."

The Submarine Fiber Cable industry is essential for global data transmission, providing the backbone for undersea communication cables and telecommunication infrastructure. These submarine cable systems support internet connectivity, fiber optic networks, and international data exchange, playing a crucial role in ensuring network connectivity across the telecommunications industry. The market's significance lies in facilitating seamless communication and supporting the ever-growing demands of international data transmission.

