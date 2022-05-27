Submarine Fiber Cable Market Size to Grow by USD 3.86 Bn at a CAGR of 11.04%| Investments Source Segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Submarine Fiber Cable Market segmentations by the following:

Investment source - Consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks

- The investment source segment's submarine fiber cable market share will expand significantly. Increased investments in consortiums will result in more submarine cable projects, potentially increasing the market in focus throughout the projection period.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

APAC will account for 53 percent of market growth. The submarine fiber cable market in APAC is dominated by China , Japan , and India . The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, fast advancements in telecommunication networks will aid the growth of the submarine fiber cable market in APAC.

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the primary drivers of the submarine fiber optic cable market is the rapid development of telecommunications networks. A telecommunications network is a collection of nodes and links that enable communication between end devices. The telecommunications network is an important part of the submarine cable business.

Market Trend

One of the major trends in the submarine fiber optic cable industry that leads to market growth is increased investment in 400G submarine cable networks. With a substantial increase in 100G cables in 2013, exponential growth in internet traffic and technological developments are due to adjusting to increasing demand, which leads to increased need for higher bandwidth.

Market Challenge

One of the challenges impeding the growth of the undersea fiber cable industry is fiber damage caused by human activities and fish attacks. Underwater fiber cables can be cut, and it can also happen as a result of activities such as the laying of new cables, power projects, and oil exploration by offshore or deepwater rigs. This can cause fiber cable damage.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Corning Inc., Hexatronic Group AB, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Prysmian Spa, SSG cable group, and SubCom LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Segmentation

Investment Source

Consortia



Private Enterprises



Government and development banks

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Corning Inc.

Hexatronic Group AB

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

LS Cable and System Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Prysmian Spa

SSG cable group

SubCom LLC

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Submarine Fiber Cable Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Product Insights and News

NEC Corp.- the company, NEC X, and Alchemist Accelerator announced a joint partnership between NEC X and Alchemist to provide technology startups with end-to-end support, including NEC R&D technologies and business launch coordination.

Nokia Corp. - the company partnered with EDC to advance Canada's 5G contributions.

5G contributions. Prysmian Spa.- the company entered into a partnership with Hardt Global Mobility in a program that aims to make Hyperloop into a sustainable, high-speed pan-European cargo and passenger transport network that will help Europe meet its zero-carbon goals by 2050.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Railway Traction Motor Market- The railway infrastructure development in Asian countries is notably driving the railway traction motor market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market- The demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs is notably driving the energy-efficient HVAC systems market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Investment source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Investment source - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Investment source

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Investment source

5.3 Consortia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consortia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consortia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Private enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Governments and development banks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Investment source

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Investment source

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 45: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Hexatronic Group AB

Exhibit 49: Hexatronic Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 50: Hexatronic Group AB - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Hexatronic Group AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Hexatronic Group AB - Segment focus

10.5 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 LS Cable and System Ltd.

Exhibit 60: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: LS Cable and System Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 63: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 68: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Nokia Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 73: Prysmian Spa - Overview



Exhibit 74: Prysmian Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Prysmian Spa - Key news



Exhibit 76: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

10.11 SSG cable group

Exhibit 78: SSG cable group - Overview



Exhibit 79: SSG cable group - Product and service



Exhibit 80: SSG cable group - Key offerings

10.12 SubCom LLC

Exhibit 81: SubCom LLC - Overview



Exhibit 82: SubCom LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 83: SubCom LLC- Key news



Exhibit 84: SubCom LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio