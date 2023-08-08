Submarine market to grow by USD 8,990.05 million from 2022 to 2027; Fleet replacement programs drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The submarine market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,990.05 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submarine Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The submarine market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Anschutz, ASC Pty Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NauticExpo, Naval Group, Navantia SA, Saab AB, Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd., The Boeing Co., ThyssenKrupp AG, Triton Submarines LLC, and United Shipbuilding Corp.

Submarine market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by Type (SSN, SSBN, and SSK), Application (Military and Commercial), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The SSN segment will be significant during the forecast period. SSN is a type of attack submarine that operates on a nuclear propulsion system that works independently of air, helping in minimizing the need for the vessel to reach the surface often. For example, the first nuclear-powered attack submarine was the US Navy's USS Nautilus. SNNs are used to perform multiple other functions such as intelligence gathering as well as insertion and extraction of special forces. Hence, due to such factors, the SNN segment of the submarine market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Submarine market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Fleet replacement programs drive the growth of the submarine market. There is a growing need for submarines to be replaced since most of the submarines in countries are nearing the end of their service life.

Furthermore, the replacement offers multiple advantages in terms of high performance and efficiency and is also considered a cost-effective measure for governments in the long run. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the submarine market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Multi-mission submarines are an emerging submarine market trend. Vendors increasingly focus on developing submarines that can perform multiple functions to make them more operationally flexible. Multi-mission submarines are designed for improved littoral warfare, surveillance, as well as open ocean operations.

Submarines such as the Virginia class (SSN-774 class), which are deployed by the US Navy, have a flexible design for future enhancements. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the submarine market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Limitations in submarine-building capabilities challenge the growth of the submarine market. Submarines are very complex platforms in terms of design. Only a few countries have the capability to design and build their own submarines, and thus, when emerging countries undertake a submarine manufacturing project, they depend heavily on developed countries for the implementation of technology and design.

Furthermore, 5-7 years of training is required for an individual to become a skilled shipbuilder, and hiring requires huge funds and cannot be made in advance. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the submarine market during the forecast period.

Submarine market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC will account for 39% of the global submarine market growth. With the presence of leading revenue-generating countries such as China, Japan , Korea, and India , APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global submarine market. Factors including maritime border disputes and the need to attain naval supremacy drive the growth of the regional market. Owing to the growing pressure along the South China Sea and the British-Indian Ocean Territory , the governments of Japan , Australia , China , and India are focusing on increasing the fleet of silent patrolling submarines. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the submarine market in APAC during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this submarine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the submarine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the submarine market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the submarine market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine market vendors

Submarine market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,990.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anschutz, ASC Pty Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NauticExpo, Naval Group, Navantia SA, Saab AB, Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd., The Boeing Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Triton Submarines LLC, and United Shipbuilding Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

