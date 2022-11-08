Submersible Pump Market to record USD 5.05 Bn incremental growth; Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp. identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global submersible pump market is expected to grow by USD 5.05 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.63% between 2021 and 2026. The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several international and regional vendors. Many regional pump vendors provide customized pumping solutions at lower prices to customers than international pump manufacturing companies, which increases the competition in the market. The threat of new entrants remains moderate as the investment and scale of operations needed to enter and compete in the market remain high. The competitive environment in the market is not expected to change significantly during the forecast period, even though there have been consolidation activities in the past few years, which are expected to continue during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026

Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our submersible pump market report covers the following areas:

Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global submersible pump market is segmented as below:

Application

Bore Well



Open Well

The market growth in the bore well segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the bore well submersible pump segment is primarily driven by the industrial sector, which requires a continuous flow of water for various operations. These pumps are cost-effective and require lesser time for installation compared with open well submersible pumps. The ease of installation because of the compact design makes it easy for end-users to transport, deploy, and dismantle these pumps.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will account for 44% of the global market share over the forecast period. The demand for submersible pumps in APAC in 2021 stemmed from the growth of key end-user sectors such as construction, chemical, and industrial manufacturing. The growing emphasis on wastewater treatment infrastructure will be a key driver for market growth. With rapid industrialization in emerging markets, there is a high demand for water and wastewater treatment for industrial applications. Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report Here

Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the submersible pump market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Submersible Pump Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Halliburton Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., ITT Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Ruhrpumpen Group, Schlumberger Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, VIRA PUMPS, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., and Zoeller Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the rapid growth in the construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities, the high ownership and maintenance costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

our Technavio Insights

Submersible Pump Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist submersible pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the submersible pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the submersible pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of submersible pump market vendors

Related Reports:

The industrial vacuum pump market share is expected to increase to USD 1.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%. The market is segmented by end-user (semiconductor industry, process industry, power industry, coating industry, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The gear pump market share is expected to increase by USD 660.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%. The market is segmented by end-user (heavy industry sector, agriculture and forestry, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Submersible Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Halliburton Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., ITT Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Ruhrpumpen Group, Schlumberger Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, VIRA PUMPS, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., and Zoeller Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Bore well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bore well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bore well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Bore well - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bore well - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Open well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Open well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Open well - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Open well - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Open well - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 89: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.4 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 94: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 99: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Grundfos Holding AS

Exhibit 104: Grundfos Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 105: Grundfos Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Grundfos Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 107: Grundfos Holding AS - Key offerings

10.7 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 108: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.8 ITOCHU Corp.

Exhibit 113: ITOCHU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: ITOCHU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: ITOCHU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: ITOCHU Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sulzer Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Sulzer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sulzer Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Sulzer Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Sulzer Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Sulzer Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Weir Group Plc

Exhibit 126: The Weir Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: The Weir Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 131: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio