Submersible Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, in its recent report on the submersible pumps market, provides a detailed value-volume analysis of the submersible pumps market on the basis of various segments such as application, head type, product type, and region. In terms of application, the water & wastewater segment is projected to lead the market share, owing to the high volume consumption of submersible pumps in this sector, while the agriculture and oil & gas segments are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global submersible pumps market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5781354/?utm_source=PRN



Submersible pumps are those pumps that can be submerged in liquid, and hence offer various advantages over standard pumps. Due to their ability to prevent pump cavitation, which is a problem associated with the high elevation difference between the pump and liquid surfaces, they are more preferred in pumping applications. Hence, the submersible pumps market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.



The submersible pumps market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth for the historical period 2014–2018, and a forecast analysis for 2019–2029, with 2018 as the base year.



Overview of the Submersible Pumps Market Report



Submersible Pumps Market: Executive Summary

The submersible pumps market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global submersible pumps market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. This section also covers the key supply- and demand-side trends, technology roadmap, and analysis and recommendations for the global submersible pumps market.



Submersible Pumps Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the submersible pumps market.



Submersible Pumps Market: Background

The market background section of the global submersible pumps market report includes the macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the submersible pumps market.



Submersible Pumps Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the submersible pumps market on the basis of regional fronts by application, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers the global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.



Submersible Pumps Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the submersible pumps market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for submersible pump manufacturers around the world.



Submersible Pumps Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the submersible pumps market, and performance of the manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global submersible pumps market. The section also covers detailed company profiles of the key players in the submersible pumps market. Examples of the key competitors in the submersible pumps market are KSB AG, Flowserve Corp, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group Plc., Xylem Inc., Wilo SE, Kubota Corporation, Wacker Neuson Group, Atlas Copco Group, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc, and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., among others.



Research Methodology

The first stage of the submersible pumps market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the submersible pumps market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments in the submersible pumps market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of submersible pumps.



