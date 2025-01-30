Submissions Due February 14 for the 2025 Hearst Health Prize

In partnership with the UCLA Center for AI & SMART Health, the $100,000 Hearst Health Prize

recognizes outstanding achievement in managing or improving health through the application of data science

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Health, in partnership with the UCLA Center for AI & SMART Health, announced that submissions for the 2025 Hearst Health Prize will be accepted via the online application portal through February 14, 2025.

Organizations or individuals that have used analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning or data science to make an impact in healthcare are encouraged to submit an entry. Finalists will receive publicity for their initiatives in press announcements and through recognition at the UCLA Health Data Day Symposium. Up to two finalists will receive $25,000 each and the winner will be awarded $100,000.

Gregory Dorn, M.D., president of Hearst Health, said, "While the digital revolution has fueled the explosion of healthcare data, advances in machine learning and generative AI have enhanced the depth of data analysis and created new possibilities for decision making and clinical insights. The Hearst Health Prize provides a mechanism to identify data science initiatives that deliver clear benefit to patients while avoiding bias."

Arash Naeim, M.D., Ph.D., professor and co-director of the UCLA Center for AI & SMART Health, said, "The Hearst Health Prize offers a window into the most promising areas for health research and investment. Over the years, we've seen an increasing number of submissions demonstrating how AI can be integrated into real-world workflows to transform the way care is provided. We hope to accelerate such advancements by providing a forum for collaboration at the UCLA Health Data Day Symposium, convening leading health innovators, researchers, technologists and engineers from across the public and private sectors."

Submissions will be evaluated by UCLA reviewers and a panel of expert judges and will be scored based on the following criteria:

Health impact or outcome Data science approach Operational and financial sustainability Scalability and generalizability Mitigation of bias Significance of the problem and solution

The winner of the 2025 Hearst Health Prize will be revealed at the UCLA Health Data Day Symposium, which is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Watch highlights from the 2024 Hearst Health Prize session at UCLA Health Data Day (video) or visit https://hearsthealthlp.hearst.com/2025-hearst-health-prize for more information.

About the UCLA Center for AI & SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Artificial Intelligence & Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB , Homecare Homebase , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

