Submissions Open At DigiFest Temecula 2022

DigiFest Temecula is an international digital-media festival created to promote networking, appreciation, and recognition opportunities for those entered. DigiFest Temecula was held virtually for 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19, but is excited to be back in person for 2022. Festival Coordinator, Lynn Cohen, believes that, "DigiFest allows opportunities for all, students especially, to submit their creations and have them judged by professionals. The event itself gives those who enter a chance to network and meet those in the digital media industry. DigiFest really gives an opportunity to gain valuable professional experience and accolades which can be leveraged for future opportunities."

JDS Creative Academy is excited to announce Abbott as the title sponsor for DigiFest Temecula 2022! The event will take place at JDS Studios and throughout the city of Temecula. Mark your calendars for April 22, 23 and 24, 2022 to attend Temecula's biggest digital-media festival, DigiFest Temecula! For more information about DigiFest Temecula visit: https://digifesttemecula.org/ or call (951) 296-6715.

About DigiFest Temecula: DigiFest Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula region for five years and strives to bring opportunities in the digital-media industry to all. The festival was founded with passion by JDS Creative Academy Founder and Executive Director, Diane Strand.

SOURCE DigiFest Temecula