Submit Art for Science Rising

"We're looking for imaginative artists to create public-facing art that communicates why science is vital to democracy—and inspires people to take action for science," said Rich Hayes, creative director at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "The artists can be aspiring hobbyists, college art students, or experienced professionals. The bigger and bolder the idea, the better."

The competition is focused on outdoor work, visible and compelling, in public areas. Contestants should identify a location where their art work will be viewed by a large number of people. Submissions may include, for example, paintings on buildings, sculptures in parks, video projections, large-scale photography, multimedia installations, or something else beyond our imagination. A limited number of high-visibility, high-trafficked indoor locations will also be considered.

Grants of $10,000 per entry will be awarded. Deadline for proposals is May 15, 2018.

For submission guidelines and to submit an entry, visit https://www.sciencerising.org/art-for-science-rising/

For questions or additional information, email artforscience@ucsusa.org

The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science to work to solve our planet's most pressing problems. Joining with people across the country, we combine technical analysis and effective advocacy to create innovative, practical solutions for a healthy, safe and sustainable future. For more information, go to www.ucsusa.org.

