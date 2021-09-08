Submit Your Best Science: ISHLT Accepting Abstracts for its 2022 Annual Meeting

Abstracts welcomed from researchers, clinicians, and junior faculty across the entire care team. Tweet this

Abstract submissions are accepted in three areas: Research Abstracts, Early Career Clinical Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Clinical Science. The ISHLT welcomes submissions from all specialists engaged in treating advanced heart and lung disease, particularly those working on novel therapies. ISHLT2022 will feature some of the most ground-breaking investigative studies, including sessions on COVID-19.

"The ISHLT Annual Meeting is an opportunity for networking with colleagues from around the globe," says Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH, ISHLT President. "ISHLT2022 provides education for a broad multidisciplinary range of attendees to enhance our knowledge and improve the care of our patients. We invite clinicians and researchers around the world to respond to the Call for Abstracts and share their work internationally among the world's most influential professionals in the field of end-stage heart and lung failure and transplantation."

For more information about ISHLT2022, and to see full details on the Call for Abstracts, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2022.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

