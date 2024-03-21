Submit Your Shoutout: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Seeks Tournament Fans for 10-Year Celebration Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is right around the corner. In celebration of its 10th year, the premier golf tournament is calling on past and present spectators, volunteers, sponsors, community partners, and LPGA players to submit memorable tournament moments for potential inclusion in a special 10th anniversary shoutout video.

The video will be showcased on various Meijer and tournament-specific channels leading up to and throughout tournament week, June 13-16, at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give celebrates 10 year anniversary.

"Whether you've teed off, cheered from the sidelines, partnered with our team, or felt the tournament's impact at your community's food pantry, your stories are the heart and soul of our celebration," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of Meijer LPGA Classic. "Let's come together to honor the memories, moments, and magic of this milestone year."

The tournament is accepting submissions until April 22, 2024.

To be considered for the shoutout celebration video, individuals are invited to record and answer one of the example prompts listed below in under 10 seconds:

Share a congratulatory message on the tournament's 10 th year

year Share why you love the Meijer LPGA Classic

Share your favorite tournament moment

When fans are ready to submit, they should visit meijerlpga.portal.massive.io for all the information needed for a successful submission.

For the last 10 years, Meijer has partnered with thousands of volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and community partners, which have all helped the Meijer LPGA Classic generate more than $10 million and 94 million meals for its Midwest food pantry partners*. Most recently, the 2023 tournament brought record-setting attendance and volunteer participation, and event organizers anticipate strong attendance again this year.

For more information about this year's Meijer LPGA Classic, visit: meijerlpgaclassic.com.

*One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint. To learn more about the Meijer Simply Give program, click here .

To view the 2023 highlight video, click here.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

