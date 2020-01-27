Submittable Announces the 2020 Eliza So Fellowship for a Native American Writer

MISSOULA, Mont., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Submittable, a software platform that helps organizations collect and review content online, is proud to announce the launch of its fourth annual Eliza So Fellowship. This fellowship is dedicated to serving underrepresented writers working to complete a full-length book manuscript.

In 2020, the Eliza So Fellowship will support one Native American writer with a month-long residency.

Our 2020 fellow will receive private lodging in downtown Missoula, Montana, where Submittable is headquartered, from July 18 through August 14, 2020. They will be awarded $1000 for food and travel expenses, and asked to give a public reading.

To be considered for the 2020 Eliza So Fellowship, Native American writers should submit a sample of at least thirty pages of poetry or prose from their book-in-progress. Applications will be accepted until April 5, 2020.

The fellowship was named in honor of Eliza So, the mother of Submittable's Head of People Asta So. Eliza immigrated to the US from Hong Kong in 1982, with her husband and two daughters. She worked in administrative and housekeeping jobs in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years. At age 58, she began showing signs of dementia, and she was diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer's in 2012.

"My mother loved connecting with people and hearing their stories. She still does, in her own way," said Asta So. "She would be so thrilled to know that the Eliza So Fellowship is supporting the voices and stories of brilliant writers from underrepresented groups. It's an honor for my family to see this fellowship continue in her name, and to see Submittable continue to support the arts and artists."

In past years, the fellowship has supported US immigrant writers and Native American writers. Previous fellows include Lehua Taitano (2019), Alan Pelaez Lopez (2019), Paul Tran (2018), Sheree Winslow (2018), and Melissa Sipin (2017).

The 2020 fellowship will be judged by Heather Cahoon. Prior judges have included Joan Naviyuk Kane, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Sun Yung Shin, and Debra Magpie Earling.

The 2020 Eliza So Fellowship Application can be found here:

https://fellowship.submittable.com/submit

Read more about this year's fellowship here:

https://discover.submittable.com/blog/welcome-to-the-2020-eliza-so-fellowship/

Learn more about the fellowship's history here:

https://discover.submittable.com/blog/tag/eliza-so-fellowship/

About Submittable

Founded in 2010 in Missoula, Montana, Submittable is the leading Submission Management Platform with over 3 million users and 10,000 clients using the platform to accept and review content, applications, and entries. The company is backed by local angel funds but also YCombinator, True Ventures, and Next Frontier Capital.

About 2020 Fellowship Judge

Heather Cahoon, PhD, received her MFA in Poetry from the University of Montana where she was the Richard Hugo Scholar. She has been awarded a Merriam Frontier Prize, a Potlatch Fund Native Arts grant, and a Montana Arts Council Artist Innovation Award for her writing, which has appeared in Hanging Loose, Lit Hub, Yellow Medicine Review, basalt, American Indian Culture and Research Journal, Carve, and Cutthroat among others. Her first full-length collection of poems entitled Horsefly Dress, is forthcoming from the University of Arizona Press in fall of 2020. Heather is also a federal Indian policy scholar and Assistant Professor of Native American Studies at the University of Montana. She grew up on the Flathead Reservation in western Montana and is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

SOURCE Submittable

Related Links

http://www.submittable.com

