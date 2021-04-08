Submittable appoints Sam Caplan to new Vice President of Social Impact role

Formerly the CIO of the Walton Family Foundation and prior to that the head of technology for the Walmart Foundation , Caplan is an industry leader with experience building large scale philanthropic programs for foundations and corporations focused on social good. Most recently, Caplan founded and ran New Spark Strategy, a consulting firm serving the philanthropic sector and notably working with the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Art Bridges Foundation, and the Technology Association of Grantmakers on a variety of strategic technology initiatives.

"Sam is a major thought leader in the philanthropic space and we are thrilled to have him onboard," Thor Culverhouse, CEO of Submittable, said. "The addition of Sam to the Submittable team reinforces our commitment to innovation in the market for grantmaking and corporate social responsibility."

Caplan will hold a cross functional leadership role at Submittable spanning product, marketing, sales, and customer success. Submittable will support Caplan's involvement and thought leadership in the philanthropic and social responsibility sectors.

"I am excited to be part of the Submittable team, and to help the company expand their solutions for social impact," Caplan said. "Submittable may be the best kept secret in the industry and I am energized by the opportunity to help others see the strengths and benefits of their platform."

Submittable helps purpose-driven organizations make better decisions and maximize their impact. Its social impact platform makes it easy to launch, manage, and measure any kind of social impact program, from grants and corporate social responsibility programs to relief funds, scholarships, awards, and arts and cultural programs.

Based in Missoula, Montana, Submittable has helped organizations worldwide run 95,000 programs and collect nearly 20 million applications, and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, The Knight Foundation, StartFund, 77Ventures, Y Combinator, and a few other amazing investors.

