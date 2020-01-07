Subscribe Pro Announces Newly Certified Cartridges for SFRA and SiteGenesis Integrated With Salesforce Commerce Cloud

BALTIMORE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscribe Pro today announced that its new SFRA cartridge has been certified by Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. The Subscribe Pro SiteGenesis cartridge has also been recertified by Salesforce as well.

Subscribe Pro's integration with Commerce Cloud empowers customers to generate recurring revenue by adding powerful subscription commerce features. Subscribe Pro allows brands to implement subscribe-and-save, auto-ship, box, club, membership, and other subscription commerce models.

The Subscribe Pro SFRA and SiteGenesis Cartridges

Subscribe Pro has long been a LINK partner. Now with the release of their SFRA cartridge and the re-certification of their SiteGenesis cartridge, they will be able to continue to serve merchants looking for a subscription solution that is straightforward to implement and easy to manage.

Comments on the News

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our SFRA cartridge on the LINK Marketplace," says Rob Holthause , Head of Sales and Client Success at Subscribe Pro. "The Store Front Reference Architecture lets merchants build beautiful and robust websites, and it was tremendously important to us to support merchants using SFRA with a certified cartridge."

"Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Mike Wolff , SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Subscribe Pro, customers will now be able to have the types of experiences that they've come to expect with subscriptions and recurring orders."

Subscribe Pro helps brands increase customer lifetime value, improve customer loyalty, and grow overall revenue. Our subscription commerce solutions integrate tightly with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and add replenishment, auto-ship, subscribe-and-save, and membership features. We focus relentlessly on building technology to enable subscriptions, allowing you to focus on increasing revenue by creating loyal, satisfied customers.

