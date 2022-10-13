DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market.



This report focuses on subscription & billing management market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the subscription & billing management market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the subscription & billing management market are Zuora, Aria Systems, Gotransverse, BillingPlatform, Cleverbridge, Recurly, Digital River, Oracle NetSuite, FastSpring, Juston, Apttus, Vindicia, SaaSOptics, Fusebill, Zoho, Chargebee, Chargify, SAP, Salesforce, ActivePlatform, Conga, Logisense, Rebilly, VeryConnect and Pabbly.



The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from $5.10 billion in 2021 to $5.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.40%. The subscription & billing management market is expected to grow to $10.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.67%.



The subscription & billing management market consists of sales of subscription & billing management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to providing subscription & billing management software and services to individual companies used to manage the complete customer's journey from price setup to signing up for a product or paid service. The subscription and billing administration aids in trial management, credit assignment, refunds, and mid-cycle subscription modifications for subscribers.



The main types of payment of subscription & billing management are fixed and variable. Fixed payment subscription & billing management provides subscription & billing management software and services for a fixed subscription plan. A fixed subscription includes a fixed payment for a fixed period of services, usually 12 months. The components of subscription & billing management are software and services deployed in the cloud or on-premises of the organization. Small, medium and large-scale enterprises in aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, banking, financial services and insurance, building, construction and real estate, consumer goods and retail, education, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, information technology, media and entertainment, telecommunication and travel and hospitality industries use subscription & billing management.



North America was the largest region in the subscription & billing management market in 2021. The regions covered in the subscription & billing management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The subscription & billing management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides subscription & billing management market statistics, including subscription & billing management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a subscription & billing management market share, detailed subscription & billing management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the subscription & billing management industry. This subscription & billing management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing penetration of electronic media and devices is expected to drive the growth of the subscription & billing management market. Using electronic media and devices such as mobile devices and laptops by customers provides greater access to the use of products or services over the internet, which requires better management of subscription and billing of customers. Furthermore, Internet traffic has rocketed the numerous digital activities due to lockdowns and restrictions provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Gartner, a US-based consulting firm, in 2021, 125 million additional laptops and tablets are anticipated to be in use. Therefore, the increasing penetration of electronic media and devices will drive subscription and billing management.



Advanced technologies and cloud platform implementations are a key trend is gaining popularity in the subscription & billing management market. Major companies operating in the subscription and billing management market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.

These companies are implementing next-generation subscription and billing technologies into their software and services, such as computing, big data, and analytics, machine learning, cybersecurity, backup, application development, DevOps, marketing automation, analytics management system, and others to help with hardware optimization, enhanced security while reducing the IT and other on-going expenses for the companies.

For instance, in February 2022, TCS and MATRIXX Software partnered up to provide a comprehensive next-generation subscription management platform for CSPs with the cloud-native. This complete solution will assist Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in transforming their prepaid and postpaid businesses, improving customer experience, and driving growth.



In November 2021, Visma, a Norway-based software company, acquired Upodi for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Visma will expand its subscription management software offering and continue optimizing its subscription-based business models to meet increasing demands in the market. Upodi is a Danish-based subscription management and recurring billing platform company.



The countries covered in the subscription & billing management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Subscription & Billing Management Market Characteristics



3. Subscription & Billing Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Subscription & Billing Management



5. Subscription & Billing Management Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Subscription & Billing Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Subscription & Billing Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Subscription & Billing Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Segmentation By Payment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fixed

Variable

6.2. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Software

Services

6.3. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premises

6.4. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.5. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Aerospace And Defense

Automotive And Transportation

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance

Building, Construction And Real Estate

Consumer Goods And Retail

Education

Energy And Utilities

Government And Public Sector

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Information Technology

Media And Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel And Hospitality

7. Subscription & Billing Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Subscription & Billing Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

