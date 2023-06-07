Subscription based gaming market size to grow by USD 4,409.54 million from 2022 to 2027, Enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscription based gaming market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,409.54 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.17%. Innovative features of next-generation gaming consoles is a major driver shaping the market. In addition, the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the AR (augmented reality) games landscape is also influencing the growth. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subscription Based Gaming Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GameClub Inc., Gimzawy, Microsoft Corp., NEOM Co., Netflix Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Blade SAS, Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Yahoo, and Ziff Davis Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Subscription Based Gaming Market - Segmentation

Subscription based gaming market is categorized by device (smartphones, console, and PC), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the smartphones segment will be significant during the forecast period. The smartphone-based subscription-based gaming allows users to play online games on their smartphones for a recurring fee. This service has shown growth over the past few years because this is flexible and comfortable for gamers. Technologically advanced low-cost smartphones are expected to the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market through smartphones segment during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The smartphone-based subscription-based gaming allows users to play online games on their smartphones for a recurring fee. This service has shown growth over the past few years because this is flexible and comfortable for gamers. Technologically advanced low-cost smartphones are expected to the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market through smartphones segment during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the estimated period. APAC is the best market for mobile gaming companies. Tencent Holdings, Nexon Co. Ltd. (Nexon), and GungHo Online Entertainment are operating in this region and increase segment growth in the forecast period. Thus, the growing penetration of the gaming industry in the region is expected to drive the growth of the regional subscription-based gaming market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers-

Improved features of new-generation gaming consoles are the main factors driving the growth of the subscription-based gaming market. On average, next-generation gaming consoles are released every five years. The main reason for this is increasing consumer demand and rising disposable income, which allows gamers to purchase HD displays and televisions, along with high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) have increased the expectations of gamers,

Major Trends-

The emergence of mobile cloud video gaming is the primary trend shaping the global subscription-based gaming market growth. Cloud-based games are stored on cloud-based platforms and streamed constantly. They also improve the gaming experience on mobile devices that have an average processing capability. Cloud gaming is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market during the forecast period

Significant Challenges-

The piracy impact is a major challenge to the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market. marketplace. Piracy not only affects the vendors' revenue but also severely impacts their sustainability in the global subscription-based gaming market. It is estimated that over 20% of gamers download games illegally. Thus, the rising cases of cyber threats and piracy are impacting the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Subscription Based Gaming Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the subscription based gaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the subscription based gaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Subscription subscription based gaming market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of subscription based gaming market vendors

Subscription Based Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,409.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Capcom Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GameClub Inc., Gimzawy, Microsoft Corp., NEOM Co., Netflix Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Blade SAS, Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Yahoo, and Ziff Davis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

