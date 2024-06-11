Subscription box shipping & returns solutions improve customer experience, retain subscribers, and reduce shipping costs

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering parcels worldwide for several top subscription box brands, Asendia USA will have representatives at SubSummit (June 17-19, 2024, Sheraton Dallas). With almost 40 years in the international shipping industry and a trusted range of e-PAQ shipping and returns solutions, Asendia USA helps sub box companies improve the customer experience, retain subscribers, and reduce per package shipping costs.

Asendia USA's global e-commerce logistics experts will be available at SubSummit to speak with sub box sellers that have put international growth at the top of their priorities. Whether looking to move from a DDU to DDP delivery model or more customer-focused deliveries into Canada and beyond, Asendia USA is an ideal partner for subscription box companies looking to expand.

"Asendia's e-commerce shipping and returns services are more robust now than ever before," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA. "We have ideal solutions for the sub box industry, and we're looking forward to discussing them at the 2024 event!"

Nick Agnetti, Enterprise Sales Executive for Asendia USA, says, "The subscription-based business community is tight-knit. I've been very fortunate to have been involved with SubSummit since its inception and genuinely look forward to getting in front of everyone during the 2024 SubSummit show in Dallas, TX to learn about each other's businesses and share insights related to the impact of international growth and sub box deliveries. It's going to be a great show!"

SubSummit is hosted by the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) and is the world's largest meetup of subscription, membership, and recurring revenue brands. The event is attended by many of the nation's top subscription box sellers. Asendia USA is uniquely positioned to help sub box sellers reach more consumers around the globe with their advanced global delivery and returns solutions.

Attendees interested in meeting with Asendia USA at the event can contact Nick Agnetti

Sub box sellers unable to catch up with Asendia USA's experts at the event can learn more about the solutions offered by listening to the "Do's and Don'ts of shipping Subscription Boxes from the USA to Canada and internationally", the recent two-part episode of Asendia USA's monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA."

