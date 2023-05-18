Subscription businesses turn to Solvpath to Comply with FTC's Proposed Click-to-Cancel Rule

Recognizing the need for seamless compliance while maintaining exceptional performance and customer retention, numerous merchants are turning to Solvpath for assistance.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading provider of automated visual customer support technology, Solvpath, is empowering subscription-based businesses to proactively comply with the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) recently proposed "click-to-cancel" provision under the Negative Option Rule. This groundbreaking rule, already implemented in several states and expected to pass nationwide, demands that retailers make canceling a recurring subscription as effortless for customers as the initial signup process.

Solvpath

Recognizing the need for seamless compliance while maintaining exceptional performance and customer retention, numerous merchants are turning to Solvpath for assistance. Solvpath's cutting-edge technology automates customer support requests, delivering invaluable data and analytics, effective retention tools, and up to a 70% reduction in support costs through efficient automation.

According to Carl Dagostino, the visionary behind Solvpath, businesses utilizing their platform have witnessed remarkable improvements in lifetime customer value, retention rates, and overall profitability. The ability to cancel or manage subscriptions seamlessly has translated into higher save rates and an increased number of returning customers.

The updated FTC rule mandates that companies provide a straightforward cancellation mechanism, allowing users to cancel subscriptions using the same method employed during the signup process. Additionally, the FTC proposes granting customers autonomy to decide whether sellers can present supplementary offers while they attempt to cancel their subscription.

Solvpath leverages AI and natural language processing to automate inbound customer support requests and provide visually engaging support journeys, effectively meeting customers' needs in real-time. This empowers merchants to enhance overall performance by bolstering retention, deflecting returns, and significantly reducing support costs. The platform also enables personalized branding, injecting personality into traditionally tedious and frustrating customer support interactions.

"Merchants leveraging Solvpath possess the necessary tools to comply with the FTC's new rule while witnessing notable enhancements in performance, customer satisfaction, and substantial reductions in support costs," asserted Carl Dagostino.

Solvpath caters to subscription businesses of all sizes and seamlessly integrates with existing customer support systems. To explore Solvpath's distinctive features further, visit their website at https://solvpath.com

Solvpath is an industry leader in automated visual customer support technology. Leveraging decades of sales funnel building experience, the platform provides customers with swift and intuitive support while simultaneously enhancing overall merchant performance. Through personalized branding and a user-friendly interface, Solvpath empowers businesses of all sizes to amplify customer retention, mitigate returns, all while drastically reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience.

