Subscription Commerce Industry Ascends on Denver for Community-Wide SubSummit Event

"Now in its third year, the SubSummit has become the event that we aspired to create, an event that truly brings together the leading voices within our industry to collaborate on how we can all become stronger entrepreneurs together," said Paul Chambers, Co-Founder of the Subscription Summit and SUBTA. "The Summit serves as an annual opportunity to come together and chart a course on how our industry can be the best steward for our customers."

The theme for the third year is 'Elevate Every Experience,' as the industry fully embraces the move toward quality and delivering unique experience to its customers. This topic will be brought to life in the keynote by Amir Elaguizy, Founder and CEO, CrateJoy, in a presentation titled, "Lessons from Thousands of Subscription Box Companies." Brian Lee, former CEO, The Honest Company, will also be on hand to share his insights on a career of business leadership and strategy with a session titled "Past, Present and Future of the Subscription Economy."

The Subscription Trade Association are the creators behind the event, and their efforts are supported by sponsors such as FedEx, CrateJoy and Groupon, amongst nearly 80 others. The event is set to run from May 30 to June 1 and be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Among the event's top highlights includes the presentation of the CUBE Awards, the first awards of its kind for the subscription box industry. Categories of awards include 'Best Overall Box' and 'Best Customer Experience.' Notable previous winners include Loot Crate, Pop Sugar and Blue Apron.

"As both an organizer and an attendee, I look for industry events that serve as both collaboration points as well as those that deliver insightful experiences demonstrating the potential pathway to growth," said Chris George, Co-Founder of Subscription Summit and CEO of Gentleman's Box. "Now in year three, the Summit is the industry benchmark. For so many attendees the dialogue is invaluable as well are the insights gleaned from speakers from all facets of the subscription commerce space."

This year's Sub Summit comes on the heels of a successful event in Austin that saw 40% growth year-over-year in attendees. For an event that was created to be the centerpiece to the subscription commerce industry, its continued evolution as an industry resource as well as a thought leadership think tank has been in lock step with the community's growth, especially amongst some of the industry's leading players.

"For companies like ours, the SubSummit has become the must attend conference for serious players in the subscription economy," said Chathri Ali, Head of Growth, ReCharge Payments. "We have increased our team presence threefold in 2018 and use this event as an opportunity to meet our valuable clients and industry thought leaders all under one roof."

A McKinsey & Company report in February 2018 highlighted that "the subscription e-commerce market has grown by more than 100 percent a year over the past five years (between 2011 and 2016)." This, combined with new, enterprise entrants to the space, demonstrates that the industry is more than simply a niche but one with staying energy for growth.

About the Subscription Trade Association

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products.

Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially conscious subscription box industry. More information on the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) can be found on its website at: http://www.subta.com.

