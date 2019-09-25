Subscription-Free Wi-Fi 6 Cloud Management Solution that is Redefining Wireless is Now Shipping

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a high-profile multinational wireless networking company, known for delivering future-proof hardware and software solutions for small and medium businesses for over two decades, today announced that their new line of cloud managed access points and switches are now shipping. The new EnGenius Cloud platform can now be accessed through an online portal or intuitive App. With the newest addition to the company's ever-growing portfolio of networking solutions, IT administrators will be able to plan and deploy sophisticated networks in minutes with no added subscription fees.

EnGenius Cloud's versatile line of high-performance, managed network devices includes future-proof Wi-Fi 6 AP models and Gigabit PoE switches with SFP+ options.

The EnGenius Cloud solution brings a new way to visualize wireless networks with advanced management features and future proof hardware. With cognitive analytics, EnGenius Cloud delivers greater context in network data to provide IT administrators true control over their networks. EnGenius Cloud simplifies network deployment and management with 24/7 access to comprehensive visual tools and delivers optimal security with guaranteed uptime of 99.99% SLA.

The launch of the EnGenius Cloud hardware solution is comprised of:

- Indoor Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 ceiling mount and wall plate APs

- Outdoor Wi-Fi omni-directional APs

- 8,24 and 48 port Gigabit Cloud Switches

"Our new cloud solution is empowering small to medium sized businesses with sophisticated tools bringing enterprise networking prowess to their solution offering at a budget that works for their business." Said Bryan Slayman, product manager with EnGenius. "Our new secure serverless cloud infrastructure and line of Wi-Fi 6 access points and cloud switches brings a competitive cloud managed solution to market that offers reliability, scalability, and affordability that the SMB market has been missing."

To learn more about the EnGenius Cloud solution, visit https://www.engeniustech.com/engenius-cloud/overview-cloud-networking

About EnGenius Technologies

EnGenius Technologies is an industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology. The company has been around for over 20 years and is focused on delivering feature-rich, long-range, wireless networking solutions for voice and data that empower mobility.

