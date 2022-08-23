Subscription Furniture Rental Company Announces Oklahoma Expansion

Nickson Living Now Servicing the Oklahoma City Metro Area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickson, the tech-enabled startup which solves all your moving, living and space needs, today announced its expansion into the Oklahoma City metro area. The expansion comes after a triumphant year, with growth more than doubling in the last few months alone.

Nickson Living Before Makeover Nickson Living After Makeover

Founded by Harvard Business School graduate Cameron Johnson in 2017, Nickson allows its customers to make their new spaces move-in ready in as little as 3 hours, for a flat monthly fee. Cameron's extensive background in real estate and logistics has enabled his company to disrupt the real estate sector.

"We are very excited to expand Nickson's offerings to Oklahoma City and Norman. As a Dallas-based company, we have long awaited the day when we would be able to service the many requests we have received for living solutions in Oklahoma. Norman and Oklahoma City are both fantastic cities, and we hope their growing populations can benefit from the ability to instantly make either city a place to call home," said Cameron Johnson, Nickson CEO & Founder. "Moreover, we have several Oklahoma City natives on our team, and we are thrilled to bring Nickson to their hometown."

As more people, students and companies migrate to Oklahoma, Nickson is able to address a huge gap in the market, by offering instantaneous solutions to modern day living. Nickson completely eliminates the wait and delivery times, as well as the stress, typically associated with relocation and moving. Through the click of a button, the tech-enabled startup is transforming apartments into customized living spaces, which includes everything from furniture and bedding, to artwork and dishware.

Nickson already services multiple cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. The company has seen a growing demand for living solutions in Oklahoma City and is continuing to rapidly scale by establishing a footprint in the area, both a strategic and natural plan.

About Nickson

Created in 2017 by Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson, Nickson is a Dallas-based startup reimagining apartment living with the click of a button. By taking a simple style quiz and sharing apartment layout details, Nickson curates and installs all furnishings and décor needed to transform an apartment into a custom-designed home. Nickson also offers extensive concierge services such as a household supply starter kit and maid service, as an add-on to their flat monthly subscription. For more info please visit: NicksonLiving.com or follow Nickson on Instagram.

Media Contact

Jenelle Hamilton PR

Kayla Riley

[email protected]

+1 914 329 0406

SOURCE Nickson Living