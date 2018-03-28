SUBSEA PRODUCTION & PROCESSING SYSTEMS MARKET OUTLOOK 2018-2028

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05366061







Visiongain has calculated that the global Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $16.41 bn in 2018. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

The Subsea P&P systems market can be broken down into the seven elements - Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines, Controls, Trees, Manifold and Tie-Ins. Subsea P&P systems can be used to increase production of a pre-existing site.

One of the main drivers for installation of subsea P&P systems remains global energy demand. Growth is expected for years to come, with the growing developing economies driving this. As a response, offshore production will move further into deepwater and ultra-deepwater, where a large amount of the remaining hydrocarbon reserves remain. Since drilling of the first well below 3,000m was completed in 2003, there have been numerous major discoveries in previously unexplored territories around the world.



A global shift in E&P to deep and ultra-deepwater is being witnessed. Whereas 20 years ago the majority of subsea wells were located in shallow water, a majority proportion is now located in water depths classified as deepwater. The recent decline in oil prices will prolong expansive developments in deeper waters which have considerably higher costs. However, when the oil price environment stabilizes, companies will become increasingly interested in these projects.



Due to the extreme water depths and pressures in these environments, reliance on subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) systems in deepwater and ultra-deepwater accelerates. As E&P activity increases in these locations, in a quest to satisfy global energy demand, the pressure on subsea P&P systems intensifies. Without these, subsea production halts. E&P in deepwater and ultra-deepwater poses serious challenges to the economic viability of new discoveries.



The oil price fall is putting a caution into capital markets, with stagnant European economies and slowing growth in China all impacting the potential growth of the global subsea P&P systems market. These market conditions have impacted the wider oil and gas market, as well as more specifically the subsea market, with investments becoming uncertain, and credit conditions tightening. Although market sentiment has improved, fears continue to circulate about the further economic downturn, as such impacting the feasibility of new subsea projects. With the potential for investment in oil and gas to slow, the subsea market will experience delays in reaching maximum growth rates.



Visiongain's global Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across six different regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, South America and Rest of the World.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure by hardware and water depth. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the subsea production & processing systems market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining subsea production & processing systems market dynamics?

- How will each subsea production & processing systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?

- How will market shares of each subsea production & processing systems submarket develop from 2018-2028?

- Which subsea production & processing systems market space will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional subsea production & processing systems markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national subsea production & processing systems market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides Forecasts for the Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market by Hardware, for the period 2018-2028

- Umbilicals CAPEX 2018-2028

- Risers CAPEX 2018-2028

- Flowlines CAPEX 2018-2028

- Controls CAPEX 2018-2028

- Trees CAPEX 2018-2028

- Manifolds CAPEX 2018-2028

- Tie-ins CAPEX 2018-2028



2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market by Water Depth from 2018-2028

- Shallow Water

- Deepwater

- Ultra-Deepwater



3) The report Forecasts and Analyses the Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market by Region from 2018-2028

- Africa CAPEX 2018-2028

- Asia Pacific CAPEX 2018-2028

- Gulf of Mexico CAPEX 2018-2028

- North Sea CAPEX 2018-2028

- South America CAPEX 2018-2028

- Rest of the World CAPEX 2018-2028



4) Details and analysis of Subsea Production & Processing Systems Contracts by Water Depth and Region

- Project Name

- Location

- Client

- Contractor

- Contract Period

- $m Value

- Water Depth

- Details



5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Subsea Production & Processing Systems Market:

- Aker Solutions

- TechnipFMC plc

- Oceaneering International, Inc.

- Subsea 7 SA

- Saipem SpA

- General Electric

- Halliburton

- Schlumberger Limited

- Dril-Quip, Inc.



This independent 366-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 253 tables and figures examining the Subsea Production & Processing Systems market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure by hardware, water depth and region, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Subsea Production & Processing Systems market from 2018-2028 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.



