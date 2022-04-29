Subsea Production and Processing Market Size to Grow by USD 7.41 bn | Aker Solutions ASA and Baker Hughes Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Find additional highlights related to market growth. View our Sample Report

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Aker Solutions ASA - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which are used to increase hydrocarbon production in a cost-optimized way for new field developments, tie-backs, and existing facilities.

The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which are used to increase hydrocarbon production in a cost-optimized way for new field developments, tie-backs, and existing facilities. Baker Hughes Co. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which allows managing the field through simple configuration changes without the need for new hardware structures as the reservoir pressure changes.

The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing, which allows managing the field through simple configuration changes without the need for new hardware structures as the reservoir pressure changes. Dril Quip Inc. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing using BigBore II H series designed for deepwater, deep well applications and features higher load carrying capacity and higher temperature ratings.

The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing using BigBore II H series designed for deepwater, deep well applications and features higher load carrying capacity and higher temperature ratings. Hunting Plc - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing to facilitate the drilling of wells that penetrate shallow water flow zones and require several casing strings to accommodate small pore pressure or fracture-gradient differentials.

The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing to facilitate the drilling of wells that penetrate shallow water flow zones and require several casing strings to accommodate small pore pressure or fracture-gradient differentials. NOV Inc. - The company offers solutions for subsea production and processing to enhance customers' energy portfolio.

Market Dynamics

The growing consumption of oil and natural gas is driving the subsea production and processing market growth. The increase in consumption of oil and gas is driving large investments in the oil and gas upstream sector. Rising demand for oil and natural gas has led to increased offshore oil and gas E&P activities in the world.

Factors such as environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities may challenge the market growth. Oil and gas drilling activities cause severe damage to the environment, including oil spills, air and water pollution due to toxic chemical emissions, and climate change because of methane emissions.

For more information related to the drivers and challenges impacting the market growth, View our Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the subsea production and processing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater. The shallow water segment contributes the largest market share growth. The rising global demand for oil and gas has led to increased shallow-water E and P activities in the world.

segment contributes the largest market share growth. The rising global demand for oil and gas has led to increased shallow-water E and P activities in the world. By geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , South America , and North America . APAC will have the largest share of the market growth. The rising number of deep-water and ultra-deep-water oil and gas projects in countries such as China will drive the subsea production and processing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Sample Report

Related Reports

Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Subsea Production And Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Shallow water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Shallow water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ultra-deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ultra-deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aker Solutions ASA

Exhibit 93: Aker Solutions ASA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Aker Solutions ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Aker Solutions ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Aker Solutions ASA - Segment focus

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Dril Quip Inc.

Exhibit 102: Dril Quip Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Dril Quip Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Dril Quip Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Dril Quip Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Hunting Plc

Exhibit 106: Hunting Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hunting Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Hunting Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Hunting Plc - Segment focus

10.7 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 110: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Oceaneering International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Oceaneering International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Oceaneering International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Oceaneering International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Oceaneering International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 SAIPEM SpA

Exhibit 119: SAIPEM SpA - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAIPEM SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAIPEM SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: SAIPEM SpA - Segment focus

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 TechnipFMC plc

Exhibit 127: TechnipFMC plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus

10.12 Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Exhibit 131: Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio