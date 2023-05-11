Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market size to grow by USD 5.2 billion from 2022 to 2027, The surge in energy demand to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

ABB Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Bureau Veritas SA, Dril Quip Inc., FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Co. Ltd., Havfram, McDermott International Ltd., Nexans SA, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Prysmian Spa, SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Vallourec SA, ArcelorMittal SA, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market - Segmentation Analysis

This subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market report extensively cover market segmentation by product (flowlines, umbilicals, and risers), type (shallow water, deep water, and ultra-deep water), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the flowlines segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Flexible or rigid pipes are used to transport lift gas, petrochemicals, injection water, and chemicals, they are known as flow lines. Flow lines can be made using a single pipe or a group of pipes bundled inside a carrier pipe and when pigging is necessary, flow lines are connected by valves and crossover spools that are set up to allow the circulation of pigs. Hence, this will drive offshore development, resulting in higher demand for flow lines during the forecast period.

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers - The surge in energy demand drives the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market growth. A nation's ability to produce an abundance of energy determines how rapidly it grows economically. Reliable and affordable energy promotes the expansion of numerous industries, which includes the production of electricity, ensures increased trade, and enhances transportation for the benefit of the country. Global energy demand has risen as a result of the rising world population and economic development, particularly in Asian region. Hence, during the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to fuel the global SURF market's expansion.

Major Trends - The emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs is an emerging trend fueling the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market. Capital investment in exploration activities decreases owing to the recent decline in crude oil prices. The profit margins of upstream companies continue to contract due to the drop in crude oil prices, necessitating increased operational efficiency. The upstream oil and gas industry uses digital technology as a key tool to boost operational efficiency and profit margins. Using sensors in drilling equipment and tools as part of digitalization will present new business opportunities for suppliers of downhole drilling tools. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - Environmental problems in the offshore oil and gas industry are major challenges that may hinder the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market growth. Expanded offshore drilling raises the possibility of oil spills could ruin beaches and the coastline and harm people who live, work, and visit there, as well as vital habitats for wildlife and flora. Acid rain, a heightened greenhouse effect, and tainted drinking water are some of the instances of environmental effects. Rarely, the oil and gas sector may also factor in ecosystem collapse and the decline of biodiversity. Hence, such challenges may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

• APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Oil is in high demand in the region owing to the region's growing consumption in nations like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Pressure to supply the rising demand exerts on these nations and the rest of the world, which necessitates expanding exploration efforts in the area, which will fuel the SURF market during the forecast period. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market vendors

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, And Flow Lines (SURF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Bureau Veritas SA, Dril Quip Inc., FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Co. Ltd., Havfram, McDermott International Ltd., Nexans SA, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Prysmian Spa, SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Vallourec SA, ArcelorMittal SA, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

