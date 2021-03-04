Subsplash Messaging Provides a Compelling Alternative to GroupMe & Slack for Churches

Subsplash Messaging is a group messaging tool that enables church communities to experience real, personal engagement anytime, anywhere, on any device. It now offers multiple new features, including:

A newly released beautiful, accessible web browser interface

Unlimited group and direct messages

Unlimited private and public message channels

Simple invitations to new users via text or email

Push notifications and app icon badges to indicate unread messages

Prayer requests with organized prayer tabs for every channel

Custom polls

Emoji reactions and animated GIFs

Customized channel art

File and photo sharing

Channel moderation, admin controls, and additional security features

"Authentic community shouldn't have limits. No matter where your community is or what device they're using, Subsplash Messaging gives church communities the opportunity to stay connected in one place," says Subsplash Product Manager Michael Dommer. "One of the main benefits Subsplash Messaging has over other communication tools is that we've built it with churches in mind. It works safely within a church's mobile app and on the web, right next to all of their other church content."

Over 14,000 churches and organizations currently use Subsplash's Ultimate Engagement Platform™ for growing, engaging, and connecting their communities. They offer a seamlessly integrated suite of engagement tools for churches including live streaming , custom mobile and TV apps , church websites , media storage and delivery , and online giving .

More about Subsplash

Subsplash is a technology company founded in 2005. Subsplash has won multiple awards, built some of the most downloaded apps of all time, created enterprise software for world-class brands like XBOX, Microsoft, Samsung, Expedia and Cisco, and has been featured in Wired, Engadget, Gizmodo and the Wall Street Journal. Their Mission: Glorify God and proclaim Jesus is Lord by building a great company that drives for humility, innovation, and excellence to delight millions of people on Subsplash platforms.

SOURCE Subsplash