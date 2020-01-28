Subsplash Names New CFO, Lara Rickard, to Further Its Vision to Equip Every Church

As an accomplished financial and operational leader, Rickard brings more than 20 years of experience in high-growth, entrepreneurial environments with a deep knowledge of the technology industry. During her tenure at mobile technology company, Zumobi, she built new business models, instituted key decision-making processes, and gained venture capital investment. While at Avocent, Rickard spearheaded a $100M acquisition integration while meeting all target goals and retaining 100% of acquired employees in domestic and global offices. Her leadership expertise in strategic planning, relationships and negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, international business, and team management will support in continuing to drive growth at Subsplash.

As CFO, Rickard will oversee and mentor the finance, risk/compliance, and legal teams to help bridge financial management with operational execution. Rickard will drive financial strategy, as well as manage the implementation of internal controls to effectively scale the company.

"This is a great opportunity for Subsplash to continue its growth. Having Lara join our executive team is already helping us level up in new ways," said Subsplash Founder and CEO Tim Turner. "Her extensive experience leading internal integrations, strength in financial planning and operational excellence, as well as her relational warmth make her the perfect fit on our team. Lara embodies our core values of humility, innovation, and excellence, and we are excited to have her join Subsplash as our new CFO."

This addition to the Subsplash executive team is another investment towards their commitment to Equip Every Church™ around the world with the best-in-class engagement technology.

More about Subsplash

Subsplash—Seattle-based SaaS fintech company and leader in church engagement technology for clients in the U.S. and around the world. Subsplash has won awards, created some of the most downloaded apps of all time, created enterprise software for world-class brands like XBOX, Microsoft, Samsung, Expedia and Cisco, and their work has been featured in Wired, Engadget, Gizmodo and The Wall Street Journal.

SOURCE Subsplash

Related Links

subsplash.com

