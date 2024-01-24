SubSplit Services Group, LP Acquires MIINC Mechanical Contractors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SubSplit Services Group, LP, today announces the acquisition of industrial and commercial services firm MIINC Mechanical Contractors.

"We set out to partner with great MEP businesses looking to continue their purpose driven culture and solidify ownership succession. We've done just that with MIINC. Buying in with John and the rest of MIINC, LP's management team is a great privilege for us. We are excited to lean in with MIINC as they continue to deliver uptime solutions to owners and contractors in their market." – Matthew Brennan, Managing Partner, SubSplit Services Group, LP.

Formed in 2023, SubSplit Services Group, LP provides liquidity to owners of MEP companies and accelerates support to leaders who construct, maintain, and operate critical MEP systems.

SubSplit has significant experience in developing and rolling out multi-site branch strategies, acquiring a respected competitor, adding capabilities and services, and serves as a trusted partner for owners concerned about their legacy and looking for a trusted partner

SubSplit structures transactions to fit each unique situation to help MEP owners to transition their legacy, equity, and leadership.

Founded in 1984 in Dallas, TX, MIINC Mechanical Contractors serves clients in the United States, offering facility owners mechanical construction, maintenance and service solutions that ensure critical system uptime.

MIINC built a hard-won reputation for completing technically challenging projects that stay on schedule, within budget, and without sacrificing the exceptional craftsmanship that its become known for bringing to every project.

"At MIINC, we are truly blessed by the new partnership with SubSplit Services Group. This combination has allowed the succession of a new leadership team within MIINC while also providing the founding partners of MIINC a wonderful opportunity to begin the next chapter of their legacy. The alignment of values between SubSplit and MIINC has not only made this a straightforward process, but it also lays the groundwork for us to continue our mission of providing the highest quality mechanical and plumbing services while enriching the lives of our employees and the communities we serve." – John Jordan, President, MIINC, L.P.

SubSplit Services Group, L.P. is a permanent capital partnership providing liquidity to owners of MEP businesses, while preserving culture, supporting successor leaders, and enhancing long term value. Find out more at www.subsplitsg.com.

MIINC Mechanical Contractors provides HVAC, plumbing, piping prefabrication, process piping and service to the commercial, institutional, industrial, and energy market segments. Find out more at www.miinclp.com.

