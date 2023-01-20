Substantial Changes in Management of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease as New Treatment Options Such as Bayer's Kerendia and SGLT2 Inhibitors Gain Traction in US and EU Markets

Spherix Global Insights announces insights pulled from chart audit data from thousands of patients highlighting the evolution of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient care

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With SGLT2 inhibitors increasingly becoming the standard of care for diabetic and non-diabetic CKD patients, the broader CKD treatment has begun to change notably.

Feedback gathered in Spherix's quarterly RealTime Dynamix: CKD and DKD (US) service in the end of 2022 suggests the initiation of various renal therapies may be delayed as a result of patients first being started on an SGLT2 inhibitor to delay CKD progression. Of note, while use of mineralocorticoid antagonists (MRAs) – including the newer option Kerendia (Bayer) – has increased over the past year, nephrologists indicate SGLT2 inhibitors remain their most likely first step for patients.

Data from Spherix's chart audit series RealWorld Dynamix: CKD Non-Dialysis (US) over the past seven years has shown consistent increases in the use of SGLT2 inhibitors (most notably AstraZeneca's Farxiga) to treat CKD non-dialysis patients, primarily those with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). At the end of 2022, the audit of 1,003 CKD non-dialysis patients revealed new highs in the use of SGLT2 inhibitors to not only improve CKD management, but also for diabetic and cardiovascular benefits.

Since the approval of Kerendia in July 2021, the use of MRA products overall (inclusive of Kerendia, spironolactone, and eplerenone) in CKD non-dialysis patients has also grown substantially. However, brand share breakouts indicate that the bulk of MRA prescriptions are still being written for the non-selective MRA spironolactone rather than Kerendia (finerenone).

Importantly, the percentage of CKD non-dialysis patients treated with the trifecta therapy of an ACE inhibitor or ARB, an SGLT2 inhibitor, and a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) has increased six-fold over the past three years.

Although most audited CKD non-dialysis patients had their SGLT2 inhibitor initially prescribed by their nephrologist, many patients had their therapy initiated by a primary care physician (PCP), endocrinologist, or cardiologist. In the second half of 2022, data from Spherix's bi-annual RealWorld Dynamix: CKD Non-Dialysis – PCP Perspective (US) chart audit of more than 1,000 patients revealed use and initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors in CKD non-dialysis patients had increased among PCPs as well, which alludes to preemptive treatment decisions being made for CKD patients before they even move under nephrology care.

In January 2023, Spherix kicked off fielding its second annual CKD non-dialysis patient audit in the EU5 (UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and France). This research will build off the inaugural research in 2022 of 1,282 patients collected in collaboration with 263 European nephrologists. That research revealed similar SGLT2 inhibitor treatment rates for DKD patients in the EU to the US, but notably lower use of the agents in non-diabetic CKD patients and later use of the products in disease progression. Results of Spherix's second annual EU chart audit will publish later this spring with notable changes likely to appear.

Along with the increased use of SGLT2 inhibitors and Kerendia, chart audit data exposes that nephrologists have also been increasingly prescribing other diabetes products, such as GLP-1s and DPP-4s, in their CKD non-dialysis patients over time. As they continue to refine their approach to CKD patient care, the potential approval of other renal agents, such as Eli Lilly/Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance for CKD and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic for DKD, may continue to shake up treatment patterns as physicians navigate the evolving CKD landscape.

